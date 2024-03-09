All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
California
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 5 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 5 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Redding, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

5. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

6. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

8. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

9. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

10. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

11. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 4 May 2024

13. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Autism Shero Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

14. Autism Shero Run

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$10 – $65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

15. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

16. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

17. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

18. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

19. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

20. Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

21. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

22. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

23. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

24. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Be the Light 5k & 10k

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

25. Be the Light 5k & 10k

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket$48 – $73
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
SPACEROCK Trail Race

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

26. SPACEROCK Trail Race

Location

Agua Dulce, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket$55 – $125
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Hidden World 5k & 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

27. Hidden World 5k & 10k

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$5 – $59.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

28. LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
PMA 5K Trail Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

29. PMA 5K Trail Run

Location

Porterville, California

Running

5k and more

Heart
Santa Fe Springs SHAMROCK 5K Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

30. Santa Fe Springs SHAMROCK 5K Fun Run/Walk

Location

Santa Fe Springs, California

Running

5k and more

Heart
Ruff Run presented by Paws of Coronado

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

31. Ruff Run presented by Paws of Coronado

Location

Coronado, California

Running

5k

Heart
Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

32. Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon

Location

Long Beach, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

33. End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Location

Visalia, California

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Heart
Bok Kai 5k/10k

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

34. Bok Kai 5k/10k

Location

Marysville, California

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Bell Gardens 5K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

35. Bell Gardens 5K

Location

Bell Gardens, California

Running

5k and more

Heart
Rosenthal Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

36. Rosenthal Wine Run 5k

Location

Malibu, California

Running

5k

Heart
Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

37. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Location

Clark County, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Heart
Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

38. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

Avalon, California

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Pasadena Triathlon & Angel 5k 2024

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

39. Pasadena Triathlon & Angel 5k 2024

Location

Pasadena, California

Running

5k

Heart
2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

40. 2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk

Location

Modesto, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

41. The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk

Location

Placerville, California

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

42. Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon

Location

Santa Monica, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Screenland 5K

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

43. Screenland 5K

Location

Culver City, California

Running

5k and more

Heart
Pre-Registration Screenland 5K 2024

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

44. Pre-Registration Screenland 5K 2024

Location

Culver City, California

Running

5k and more

Heart
Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

45. Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Silverlake Conservatory of Music 5K Funk Run

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

46. Silverlake Conservatory of Music 5K Funk Run

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k

Heart
NBVC 2024 Luck of the Draw 5K

Thursday, 14 Mar 2024

47. NBVC 2024 Luck of the Draw 5K

Location

Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California

Running

5k

Heart
Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

48. Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run

Location

Lemoore, California

Running

5k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 592 events
1
2
3
14

About 5k events in the United States

5ks are the most accessible of the regular race distances and are very popular as a result. You'll find a mixed bag of competitors, from newbies to running veterans all competing in the same events. There are loads of 5k events throughout Cali, large and small, at all times of the year so it's never a bad time to book onto your first (or fifteenth) event.

What are the best 5k events?

People run these events for all sorts of reasons, from fitness goals to charity fundraising, but one constant is the amount of friendly faces and fancy dress you'll see - these are the events to have fun at. If you love the big atmosphere, the largest running festivals often host a series of shorter races. The California International Marathon is a great example as they host a popular 5k race on the same day as the marathon.

What is the average time to run a 5k?

Finishing times will vary depending on fitness levels, motivation and training. The real speedsters can run 5k in under 14 minutes. but, for the rest of us, it can take anything from 30 minutes to an hour. Half an hour is considered a very good time, especially for someone new to running. You'd have to run at a pace of 9.5 minutes per mile for the whole race to achieve this.

After you've completed a few 5k events, you might even feel like trying your hand at 10k, check out our race calendar to see if there's something for you.

How long should I train for a 5k?

You might be tempted to enter a 5k without training. If you want to do anything other than walk it, we would advise that you take on our 6 weeks to 5k training plan. Training will not only allow you to unlock your running potential and set a strong PR but it will also minimise the risk of injury. It's definitely worth building up to an event.

image
🇺🇸