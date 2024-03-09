Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in California
5k (or 3.1mile) running events are hugely popular and easily accessible, especially with the wide variety that California has on offer. Fun runs are a great way of getting kids, friends, family, or even the dog involved with running. These races often require fancy dress or getting covered in bubbles, colors, or mud! They also sometimes have a charitable focus, so they are great opportunities for fundraising and community-building whilst keeping fit. Many larger running festivals often offer a 5k distance event, so that runners of all abilities can get involved. For example, at the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon, which attracts over 20,000 participants each year, there is a 5k option on the same day. However, our personal favorite 5k event in California is the Carlsbad 5000, which is a super fast, record-breaking course. It has a big atmosphere, and always treats racers to a well-earned craft beer at the finish line.
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Redding, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
5. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
8. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
9. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
10. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
11. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
13. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
14. Autism Shero Run
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
15. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Santa Clarita, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
16. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
17. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
18. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
19. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
20. Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Sacramento, California
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
21. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
22. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
23. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
24. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
25. Be the Light 5k & 10k
Santa Clarita, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
26. SPACEROCK Trail Race
Agua Dulce, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
27. Hidden World 5k & 10k
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
28. LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
29. PMA 5K Trail Run
Porterville, California
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
30. Santa Fe Springs SHAMROCK 5K Fun Run/Walk
Santa Fe Springs, California
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
31. Ruff Run presented by Paws of Coronado
Coronado, California
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
32. Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon
Long Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
33. End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Visalia, California
10k, 5k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
34. Bok Kai 5k/10k
Marysville, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
35. Bell Gardens 5K
Bell Gardens, California
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
36. Rosenthal Wine Run 5k
Malibu, California
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
37. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K
Clark County, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
38. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K
Avalon, California
marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
39. Pasadena Triathlon & Angel 5k 2024
Pasadena, California
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
40. 2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk
Modesto, California
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
41. The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk
Placerville, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
42. Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon
Santa Monica, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
43. Screenland 5K
Culver City, California
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
44. Pre-Registration Screenland 5K 2024
Culver City, California
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
45. Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
46. Silverlake Conservatory of Music 5K Funk Run
Los Angeles, California
5k
Thursday, 14 Mar 2024
47. NBVC 2024 Luck of the Draw 5K
Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
48. Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run
Lemoore, California
5k
About 5k events in the United States
5ks are the most accessible of the regular race distances and are very popular as a result. You'll find a mixed bag of competitors, from newbies to running veterans all competing in the same events. There are loads of 5k events throughout Cali, large and small, at all times of the year so it's never a bad time to book onto your first (or fifteenth) event.
What are the best 5k events?
People run these events for all sorts of reasons, from fitness goals to charity fundraising, but one constant is the amount of friendly faces and fancy dress you'll see - these are the events to have fun at. If you love the big atmosphere, the largest running festivals often host a series of shorter races. The California International Marathon is a great example as they host a popular 5k race on the same day as the marathon.
What is the average time to run a 5k?
Finishing times will vary depending on fitness levels, motivation and training. The real speedsters can run 5k in under 14 minutes. but, for the rest of us, it can take anything from 30 minutes to an hour. Half an hour is considered a very good time, especially for someone new to running. You'd have to run at a pace of 9.5 minutes per mile for the whole race to achieve this.
After you've completed a few 5k events, you might even feel like trying your hand at 10k, check out our race calendar to see if there's something for you.
How long should I train for a 5k?
You might be tempted to enter a 5k without training. If you want to do anything other than walk it, we would advise that you take on our 6 weeks to 5k training plan. Training will not only allow you to unlock your running potential and set a strong PR but it will also minimise the risk of injury. It's definitely worth building up to an event.