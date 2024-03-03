All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
Texas
Dallas
5k Runs in Dallas

85 events found
Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Irving St. Patrick's Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Irving St. Patrick's Run

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k and more

Miles for Migraine Dallas

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. Miles for Migraine Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

5. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

Old Fashion

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Old Fashion

Location

Garland, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

5K Hope Run For Hunger

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

9. 5K Hope Run For Hunger

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Irving Marathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

10. Irving Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Annual Long Run 5K

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

11. Annual Long Run 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

12. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

13. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. Kacie Run

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Full Circle Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. Full Circle Trail Race

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. The Mercy Run 2024

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

17. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

21. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

North Texas - HFTC 5k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

22. North Texas - HFTC 5k

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Run to Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

23. Run to Fund

Location

Coppell, Texas

Running

5k and more

Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

24. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Running

5k and more

Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

26. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, marathon

2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

27. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Bagel Run 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

28. Bagel Run 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

READ TO RUN 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

29. READ TO RUN 5K

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Hope Starts Here 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

30. Hope Starts Here 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

31. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

"Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

32. "Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

33. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

34. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Hot As Fire 5K Series

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

35. Hot As Fire 5K Series

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

5K FOR LIFE

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

36. 5K FOR LIFE

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

37. Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park

Location

Highland Village, Texas

Running

5k and more

Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

38. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Donot Stop - Dallas

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

39. Donot Stop - Dallas

Location

Garland, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

40. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Mi Cocina Mambo Miles 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

41. Mi Cocina Mambo Miles 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

42. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Murphy, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Firecracker 5K Dallas

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

43. Firecracker 5K Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

44. 2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

2024 Hot Trot Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

45. 2024 Hot Trot Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Poker Run

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

46. Poker Run

Location

Garland, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Sprint the Springs 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

47. Sprint the Springs 5k Run/Walk

Location

Mesquite, Texas

Running

5k

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Dallas

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

48. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Dallas

Location

Garland, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

