5k Runs in Dallas
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon
Grand Prairie, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
5. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
8. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
9. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
10. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
11. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
12. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
13. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
17. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
21. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
22. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
23. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
24. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
25. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
26. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
27. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
28. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
29. READ TO RUN 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
30. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
31. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
32. "Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
33. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
34. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk
Dallas, Texas
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
35. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
36. 5K FOR LIFE
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
37. Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park
Highland Village, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
38. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
39. Donot Stop - Dallas
Garland, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
40. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
41. Mi Cocina Mambo Miles 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
42. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Murphy, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
43. Firecracker 5K Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
44. 2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
45. 2024 Hot Trot Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
46. Poker Run
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
47. Sprint the Springs 5k Run/Walk
Mesquite, Texas
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
48. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Dallas
Garland, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more