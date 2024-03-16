Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Detroit
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Lucky Leprechaun Race, Utica MI
Utica, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. PH1LL Foundation 5K
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Spring Thaw 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
5. Big Red Shoe Run 2024
Belle River, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
6. I Ran the D
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. Cinco de Mile 5K Fun Run for Mental Health Awareness
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
8. Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
9. 5K For Foster Kids Run/Walk
Sterling Heights, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
10. Joe Sazyc Memorial 5k
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
11. UHSA 5K
Lathrup Village, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
12. Serenity Squad Run
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
13. Metro Detroit Heart & Stroke 5k Run
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
14. Cabrini Monarch 5K
Allen Park, Michigan
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
15. RUN FOR NATURE
Troy, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
16. NIGHT NATION RUN - DETROIT
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
17. Moon in June 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
18. Highland Games 5K run/walk
Kingsville, Essex County
5k
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
19. Canada Day Run/Walk/Wheel 2024
Essex, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
20. Escape to Belle Isle
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
21. Rhonda Walker Foundation | 14th Annual Give and Get Fit Movement
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
22. Dearborn Decades 5k
Dearborn, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
23. CHASS Mexicantown Run/Walk & Kids Race
Detroit, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
24. Run the 313
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
25. Tim Horton's Night Run 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
26. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
27. Growler Gallop Atwater
Detroit, Michigan
10 miles, 5k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
28. Save the Manatee
Harrison Township, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
29. HALLOWEEN HUSTLE 5K | 8K | FUN RUN
Harrison Township, Michigan
5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
30. Sgt Chris Hampton Memorial 5k
Dearborn, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
31. Run of the Dead 2024
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
32. Accent Pontiac Green Bucket Run 5k Run/Walk
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
33. North American International Auto Show 5K
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
34. Strides for Adam 5K
Riverview, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
35. Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
36. Trenton Summerfest Race
Trenton, Michigan
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
37. Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk
Sterling Heights, Michigan
5k, 10k