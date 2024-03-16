Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Houston
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
6. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
8. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
9. 9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
10. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
11. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston
Sugar Land, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
12. Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
Pasadena, Texas
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
13. KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
14. Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
15. Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
16. Houston Airports Aviator Run
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
17. Miles for Migraine Houston
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
18. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
19. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
20. Yuri's Run Houston 2024
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
21. green6.2 and 5K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
22. Trot for Trans Visibility
Houston, Texas
5k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
23. Harris County Employee 5K
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
24. Race Judicata
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
25. Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K
Pearland, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
26. Bellaire Trolley Run
Bellaire, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
27. Race for the Dome
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
28. BAPS Charities 5K
Sugar Land, Texas
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
29. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
30. 5K for Kelsey
League City, Texas
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
31. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run
La Porte, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
32. Run for the Rose 2024
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
33. Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
34. Run For Life 5K
Sugar Land, Texas
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
35. Raven Runners Fun Run
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
36. KLEIN ISD Education Foundation 5K & Fun Run
Klein, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
37. 27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
38. El Cinco Cinco
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
39. Donut Run 5k and Kids 1k Run
League City, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
40. 5K Mamas Fun Run
Houston, Texas
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
41. Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
42. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
43. Memorial Day 10K and 5K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
44. Donot Stop - Houston
South Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
45. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
46. Lemonade Dash 5K and 10K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
48. Harmonie Grace Foundation 6th Year Celebration
Houston, Texas
5k