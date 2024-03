The half-marathon distance (13.1 miles or 21.1km) is a very popular distance, since it is a serious step up from 10k events but does not require as much training commitment as a full marathon distance. Most beginners will aim to finish a half-marathon in under 2 hours, while anything under 90 minutes is seen as a very impressive achievement. There are a wide variety of half marathon races in California: some make the most of the stunning coastline and ocean views; others take you through the city streets with huge crowds and a vibrant atmosphere; others venture offroad and inland, into the trails and deserts of the Golden State. These half marathon events can also be part of larger running festivals, which offer races at a range of distances. Good examples of this is the Surf City Marathon and Half-Marathon, which has over 20,000 participants each year and is one of the largest annual running events in the USA.