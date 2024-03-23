All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Half Marathons
ChevronRight
California
ChevronRight
San Jose
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
Half Marathon
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Half Marathons in San Jose

7 events found
Intelliswift Presents Fiercelifit Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

1. Intelliswift Presents Fiercelifit Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Fremont, California

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Horseshoe Lake Trail Run

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Horseshoe Lake Trail Run

Location

La Honda, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Heart
Om Run 2024

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

3. Om Run 2024

Location

Los Gatos, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Beer City Half San Jose

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

4. Beer City Half San Jose

Location

San Jose, California

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
San Jose Half Marathon & 8K

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

5. San Jose Half Marathon & 8K

Location

San Jose, California

Running

half marathon

Heart
Beer City Half SLAM

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

6. Beer City Half SLAM

Location

Fremont, California

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Zoom Firecracker

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. Zoom Firecracker

Location

Fremont, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
image
🇺🇸