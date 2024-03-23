All Events
Half Marathons in San Jose
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
1. Intelliswift Presents Fiercelifit Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Fremont, California
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Horseshoe Lake Trail Run
La Honda, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
3. Om Run 2024
Los Gatos, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
4. Beer City Half San Jose
San Jose, California
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
5. San Jose Half Marathon & 8K
San Jose, California
half marathon
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
6. Beer City Half SLAM
Fremont, California
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. Zoom Firecracker
Fremont, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
