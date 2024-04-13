All Events
Half Marathons in Detroit
4 events found
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
1. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
2. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, marathon, 10k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Trenton Summerfest Race
Trenton, Michigan
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events