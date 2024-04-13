All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Michigan
Detroit
Half Marathons in Detroit

4 events found
Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

1. Martian Invasion of Races

Location

Dearborn, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

2. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Trenton Summerfest Race

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Trenton Summerfest Race

Location

Trenton, Michigan

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

