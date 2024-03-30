All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Michigan
Half Marathons in Michigan

171 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Dick Lytie Classic

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Dick Lytie Classic

Green Bay, Wisconsin

half marathon and more

Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

9. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Aurora, Illinois

half marathon, 5k

First Call 5K, 10K, & 1/2 Marathon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

10. First Call 5K, 10K, & 1/2 Marathon

Waukesha, Wisconsin

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Carpe Diem - Carpe Noctem Half Marathon and 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

11. Carpe Diem - Carpe Noctem Half Marathon and 10K

Commerce Charter Township, Michigan

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

12. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 10k

2024 TRESTLE TREK RACES

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

13. 2024 TRESTLE TREK RACES

Avoca, Michigan

half marathon, 10k and more

Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. Martian Invasion of Races

Dearborn, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Parkinson's Half Marathon, 5K & More

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. Parkinson's Half Marathon, 5K & More

Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

half marathon, 5k and more

Run From The Tax Man

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. Run From The Tax Man

Delafield, Wisconsin

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Rivertown Races

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

17. Rivertown Races

Grand Rapids, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Coleman - Run Michigan Cheap

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. Coleman - Run Michigan Cheap

Coleman, Michigan

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Pine Line Marathon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Pine Line Marathon

Medford, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Run the Rock

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

21. Run the Rock

Janesville, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

22. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Naperville, Illinois

half marathon, 5k

Oshkosh Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

23. Oshkosh Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

5k, half marathon

4imprint Oshkosh Half Marathon, Relay & 5K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

24. 4imprint Oshkosh Half Marathon, Relay & 5K

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

half marathon, 5k

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Grand Rapids

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

25. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Grand Rapids

Rockford, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Door County Half Marathon with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. Door County Half Marathon with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Fish Creek, Wisconsin

half marathon

RC2 Community Runs- 5k, 10K & Half Marathon

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. RC2 Community Runs- 5k, 10K & Half Marathon

Ripon,

half marathon, 10k, 5k

2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

Kalamazoo, Michigan

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

29. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Schaumburg, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Run and Roll

Sunday, 5 May 2024

30. Run and Roll

Leamington, Essex County

half marathon, 5k and more

2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

31. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

St. Charles, Illinois

half marathon, 10k

North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

32. North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Thompsonville, Michigan

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lansing

Saturday, 11 May 2024

33. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lansing

Lansing, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

BeYOUtiful Half Marathon

Sunday, 12 May 2024

34. BeYOUtiful Half Marathon

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

half marathon, 5k

Milwaukee Mother's Day Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K

Sunday, 12 May 2024

35. Milwaukee Mother's Day Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

DeWitt Take a Breath for PH and Get Moving For MS

Saturday, 18 May 2024

36. DeWitt Take a Breath for PH and Get Moving For MS

DeWitt, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Cellcom Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Sunday, 19 May 2024

37. Cellcom Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH

Green Bay, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

38. Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

Green Bay, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Armed Services Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

39. Armed Services Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K

Grand Haven, Michigan

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

40. Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Palatine, Illinois

half marathon, 10k

Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, & Kids Fun Run

Thursday, 23 May 2024

41. Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, & Kids Fun Run

Traverse City, Michigan

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

42. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

43. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Cedarburg Half Marathon | 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 25 May 2024

44. Cedarburg Half Marathon | 5K Run/Walk

Cedarburg, Wisconsin

half marathon, 5k

MINOCQUA NORTHWOODS ESCAPE MARATHON

Sunday, 26 May 2024

45. MINOCQUA NORTHWOODS ESCAPE MARATHON

Minocqua, Wisconsin

marathon, half marathon, 5k

DEXTER-ANN ARBOR RUN

Friday, 31 May 2024

46. DEXTER-ANN ARBOR RUN

Dexter, Michigan

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago

Wheaton, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Pelee Island Winery Half Marathon 2024

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

48. Pelee Island Winery Half Marathon 2024

Pelee Island, Essex County

half marathon

Showing 1 - 48 of 171 events
