Half Marathons in Michigan
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Dick Lytie Classic
Green Bay, Wisconsin
half marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K
Aurora, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
10. First Call 5K, 10K, & 1/2 Marathon
Waukesha, Wisconsin
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
11. Carpe Diem - Carpe Noctem Half Marathon and 10K
Commerce Charter Township, Michigan
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
12. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. 2024 TRESTLE TREK RACES
Avoca, Michigan
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. Parkinson's Half Marathon, 5K & More
Cottage Grove, Wisconsin
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. Run From The Tax Man
Delafield, Wisconsin
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
17. Rivertown Races
Grand Rapids, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. Coleman - Run Michigan Cheap
Coleman, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Pine Line Marathon
Medford, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
21. Run the Rock
Janesville, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
22. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K
Naperville, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
23. Oshkosh Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH
Oshkosh, Wisconsin
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
24. 4imprint Oshkosh Half Marathon, Relay & 5K
Oshkosh, Wisconsin
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
25. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Grand Rapids
Rockford, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. Door County Half Marathon with myTEAM TRIUMPH
Fish Creek, Wisconsin
half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. RC2 Community Runs- 5k, 10K & Half Marathon
Ripon, Wisconsin
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
Kalamazoo, Michigan
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
29. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Schaumburg, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
30. Run and Roll
Leamington, Essex County
half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
31. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K
St. Charles, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
32. North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Thompsonville, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
33. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lansing
Lansing, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
34. BeYOUtiful Half Marathon
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
35. Milwaukee Mother's Day Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
36. DeWitt Take a Breath for PH and Get Moving For MS
DeWitt, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
37. Cellcom Half Marathon & 5K with myTEAM TRIUMPH
Green Bay, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
38. Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
Green Bay, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
39. Armed Services Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K
Grand Haven, Michigan
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
40. Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K
Palatine, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Thursday, 23 May 2024
41. Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, & Kids Fun Run
Traverse City, Michigan
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
42. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
43. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
44. Cedarburg Half Marathon | 5K Run/Walk
Cedarburg, Wisconsin
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
45. MINOCQUA NORTHWOODS ESCAPE MARATHON
Minocqua, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Friday, 31 May 2024
46. DEXTER-ANN ARBOR RUN
Dexter, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago
Wheaton, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
48. Pelee Island Winery Half Marathon 2024
Pelee Island, Essex County
half marathon