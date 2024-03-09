All Events
Events in Modesto
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. 2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk
Modesto, California
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Modesto Marathon
Modesto, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
3. MODESTO MEMORIAL CLASSIC
Modesto, California
5k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
4. Set Free Movement Freedom Run/Walk
Turlock, California
5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. Peace Officer Memorial Run
Modesto, California
half marathon, 5k and more
