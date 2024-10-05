All Events
Running Events
California
Palmdale
Events in Palmdale

SPACEROCK Trail Race

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. SPACEROCK Trail Race

Location

Agua Dulce, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket$55 – $125
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
HDR Kick Off 5000

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. HDR Kick Off 5000

Location

Palmdale, California

Running

5k

