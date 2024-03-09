All Events
Running Events
Rhode Island
Providence
Events in Providence

54 events found
Guinness St. Pat's 5k (Race 2 Tour de Patrick)

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Guinness St. Pat's 5k (Race 2 Tour de Patrick)

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

crazy clam 5k / 5 miler

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

2. crazy clam 5k / 5 miler

Location

Rehoboth, Massachusetts

Running

5k and more

F.I.T. 'Rock Trail Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. F.I.T. 'Rock Trail Race

Location

Cumberland, Rhode Island

Running

5k, ultramarathon and more

Mick Morgan's 5K for HESSCO

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. Mick Morgan's 5K for HESSCO

Location

Sharon, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5k (Race 3 Tour de Patrick)

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5k (Race 3 Tour de Patrick)

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

KTTF- Test

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

6. KTTF- Test

Location

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Running

5k and more

Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run and Walk

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run and Walk

Location

Tiverton, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Coffee Milk

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. Coffee Milk

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Bailey's Run for Autism

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Bailey's Run for Autism

Location

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Running

5k and more

SHANNON HEIL MEMORIAL GR8T RACE /

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

10. SHANNON HEIL MEMORIAL GR8T RACE /

Location

Lincoln, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

2024 Farm to Trail 5K Series @ White Barn Farm

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

11. 2024 Farm to Trail 5K Series @ White Barn Farm

Location

Wrentham, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Radish Rambler 5k @ White Barn Farm

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

12. Radish Rambler 5k @ White Barn Farm

Location

Wrentham, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Super Hero 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

13. Super Hero 5k Run/Walk

Location

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Running

5k

AIDS Run/Walk for Life

Saturday, 4 May 2024

14. AIDS Run/Walk for Life

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Emma's Run

Sunday, 5 May 2024

15. Emma's Run

Location

Sharon, Massachusetts

cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.

Sunday, 5 May 2024

16. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Girls on the Run 5K Bristol

Saturday, 11 May 2024

17. Girls on the Run 5K Bristol

Location

Bristol, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Hopedale Blue Raider 5K Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

18. Hopedale Blue Raider 5K Run

Location

Hopedale, Massachusetts

Running

5k

FBRTC 5K Road Race

Saturday, 18 May 2024

19. FBRTC 5K Road Race

Location

Franklin, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

20. Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k

The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.

Sunday, 19 May 2024

21. The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

Mansfield High School All Sports Boosters Dynamic Dental 5k

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

22. Mansfield High School All Sports Boosters Dynamic Dental 5k

Location

Mansfield, Massachusetts

Running

5k

east bay running festival

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

23. east bay running festival

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Gaspee Days 5k Foot Race

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

24. Gaspee Days 5k Foot Race

Location

Cranston, Rhode Island

Running

5k

New England Series - Day 2 (RI)

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024

25. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)

Location

Lincoln, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Independence Rhode Race

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

26. Independence Rhode Race

Location

Bristol, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

Cabo Verdeans 5K

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

27. Cabo Verdeans 5K

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

sour apple half marathon/ 5k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

28. sour apple half marathon/ 5k

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

29. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Location

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

30. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Location

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Running

5k

funky monkey

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

31. funky monkey

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

32. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race

Location

Walpole, Massachusetts

Running

5k, 10k and more

7th Annual Joseph P. McDonald, ESQ. Memorial Walk

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

33. 7th Annual Joseph P. McDonald, ESQ. Memorial Walk

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k

IGT Downtown 5K

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

34. IGT Downtown 5K

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Ocean State XC Invitational - Norm Monks 5K Trail Run

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

35. Ocean State XC Invitational - Norm Monks 5K Trail Run

Location

East Greenwich, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Saints Alumni & Friends 3rd Annual 5k run and walk

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

36. Saints Alumni & Friends 3rd Annual 5k run and walk

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Save One Soul Animal Rescue League Crate Escape

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

37. Save One Soul Animal Rescue League Crate Escape

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k

12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

38. 12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Location

Foster, Rhode Island

Running

5k, 10k

Barrington 5K + Fun Runs

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

39. Barrington 5K + Fun Runs

Location

Barrington, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

OktoberVets 5k Sponsored by the North Kingstown VFW and US Family Health Plan

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

40. OktoberVets 5k Sponsored by the North Kingstown VFW and US Family Health Plan

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Pumpkin Pacer 5k @ White Barn Farm

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

41. Pumpkin Pacer 5k @ White Barn Farm

Location

Wrentham, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Providence Monster Dash 5K - Kids Dash - Monster Bash Party

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

42. Providence Monster Dash 5K - Kids Dash - Monster Bash Party

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Pawtuxet River 5k: Run of the Mills

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

43. Pawtuxet River 5k: Run of the Mills

Location

Coventry, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

44. Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

25th Annual Trot Off Your Turkey 5K /1.5M Run / Walk, Presented by St. Luke's School

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

45. 25th Annual Trot Off Your Turkey 5K /1.5M Run / Walk, Presented by St. Luke's School

Location

Barrington, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Downtown Jingle 5K

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

46. Downtown Jingle 5K

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Guinness Irish 5k (Race 1 Tour de Patrick)

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

47. Guinness Irish 5k (Race 1 Tour de Patrick)

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

The John Martins Foundation/RI Burn Foundation 1st Annual 5k and 1k Race/Walk

Sunday, 19 May 2024

48. The John Martins Foundation/RI Burn Foundation 1st Annual 5k and 1k Race/Walk

Location

Warwick, Rhode Island

Running

5k, 10k and more

