Events in Providence
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Guinness St. Pat's 5k (Race 2 Tour de Patrick)
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
2. crazy clam 5k / 5 miler
Rehoboth, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. F.I.T. 'Rock Trail Race
Cumberland, Rhode Island
5k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. Mick Morgan's 5K for HESSCO
Sharon, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5k (Race 3 Tour de Patrick)
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
6. KTTF- Test
Attleboro, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run and Walk
Tiverton, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. Coffee Milk
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Bailey's Run for Autism
Foxborough, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
10. SHANNON HEIL MEMORIAL GR8T RACE /
Lincoln, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
11. 2024 Farm to Trail 5K Series @ White Barn Farm
Wrentham, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
12. Radish Rambler 5k @ White Barn Farm
Wrentham, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
13. Super Hero 5k Run/Walk
Attleboro, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
14. AIDS Run/Walk for Life
East Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
15. Emma's Run
Sharon, Massachusetts
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.
Seekonk, Massachusetts
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
17. Girls on the Run 5K Bristol
Bristol, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
18. Hopedale Blue Raider 5K Run
Hopedale, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
19. FBRTC 5K Road Race
Franklin, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
20. Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
21. The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
22. Mansfield High School All Sports Boosters Dynamic Dental 5k
Mansfield, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
23. east bay running festival
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
24. Gaspee Days 5k Foot Race
Cranston, Rhode Island
5k
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
25. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)
Lincoln, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
26. Independence Rhode Race
Bristol, Rhode Island
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
27. Cabo Verdeans 5K
East Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
28. sour apple half marathon/ 5k
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
29. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k
Portsmouth, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
30. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k
Portsmouth, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
31. funky monkey
Seekonk, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
32. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race
Walpole, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
33. 7th Annual Joseph P. McDonald, ESQ. Memorial Walk
Providence, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
34. IGT Downtown 5K
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
35. Ocean State XC Invitational - Norm Monks 5K Trail Run
East Greenwich, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
36. Saints Alumni & Friends 3rd Annual 5k run and walk
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
37. Save One Soul Animal Rescue League Crate Escape
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
38. 12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk
Foster, Rhode Island
5k, 10k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
39. Barrington 5K + Fun Runs
Barrington, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
40. OktoberVets 5k Sponsored by the North Kingstown VFW and US Family Health Plan
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
41. Pumpkin Pacer 5k @ White Barn Farm
Wrentham, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
42. Providence Monster Dash 5K - Kids Dash - Monster Bash Party
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
43. Pawtuxet River 5k: Run of the Mills
Coventry, Rhode Island
5k
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
44. Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
45. 25th Annual Trot Off Your Turkey 5K /1.5M Run / Walk, Presented by St. Luke's School
Barrington, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
46. Downtown Jingle 5K
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
47. Guinness Irish 5k (Race 1 Tour de Patrick)
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
48. The John Martins Foundation/RI Burn Foundation 1st Annual 5k and 1k Race/Walk
Warwick, Rhode Island
5k, 10k and more