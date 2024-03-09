All Events
Events in Rhode Island

70 events found
Guinness St. Pat's 5k (Race 2 Tour de Patrick)

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
crazy clam 5k / 5 miler

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

Location

Rehoboth, Massachusetts

Running

5k and more

Heart
F.I.T. 'Rock Trail Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Location

Cumberland, Rhode Island

Running

5k, ultramarathon and more

Heart
Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5k (Race 3 Tour de Patrick)

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
KTTF- Test

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

Location

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Running

5k and more

Heart
10th Annual Broad Rock Middle School Coyote Chase 5k & Fun Run!

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Location

South Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run and Walk

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Location

Tiverton, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Coffee Milk

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Newport Rhode Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Location

Newport, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
Clamdigger

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Westerly, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
SHANNON HEIL MEMORIAL GR8T RACE /

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Lincoln, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Super Hero 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Location

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Running

5k

Heart
2024 Flutie 5K for Autism: Kingston, RI

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Location

South Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
RHODE ISLAND STATE POLICE - 5K FOOT PURSUIT

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Narragansett, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
AIDS Run/Walk for Life

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Race for Raymond

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Hopkinton, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Charlie Holder Sr. Memorial 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Middletown, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Killingly Springtime Classic 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Killingly, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Girls on the Run 5K Bristol

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Bristol, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Block Island Shad Bloom 10 K Trail Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

New Shoreham, Rhode Island

Running

10k

Heart
Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

Heart
east bay running festival

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Gaspee Days 5k Foot Race

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Cranston, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
New England Series - Day 2 (RI)

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024

Location

Lincoln, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Run the Vineyards - Jonathan Edwards 5K

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

North Stonington, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Independence Rhode Race

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Bristol, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

Heart
Cabo Verdeans 5K

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
sour apple half marathon/ 5k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

Heart
Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Run For Ryan Memorial Run

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

Location

Killingly, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
funky monkey

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Battle of Stonington 5K

Tuesday, 20 Aug 2024

Location

Stonington, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Charlie Stavros Memorial Beach Run

Monday, 9 Sept 2024

Location

Westerly, Rhode Island

Heart
7th Annual Joseph P. McDonald, ESQ. Memorial Walk

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
IGT Downtown 5K

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Location

Providence, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Ocean State XC Invitational - Norm Monks 5K Trail Run

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Location

East Greenwich, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Jamestown Rhode Races

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Location

Jamestown, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

Heart
Saints Alumni & Friends 3rd Annual 5k run and walk

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Run for the Pumpkins Trail Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Westerly, Rhode Island

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Save One Soul Animal Rescue League Crate Escape

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Running

5k

Heart
Block Island Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

New Shoreham, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

Heart
12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Foster, Rhode Island

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Barrington 5K + Fun Runs

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Barrington, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
OktoberVets 5k Sponsored by the North Kingstown VFW and US Family Health Plan

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

5k and more

Heart
Grills Trail Run

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Location

Westerly, Rhode Island

Running

10 miles, 10k

Heart
🇺🇸