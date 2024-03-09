Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Rhode Island
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Guinness St. Pat's 5k (Race 2 Tour de Patrick)
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
2. crazy clam 5k / 5 miler
Rehoboth, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. F.I.T. 'Rock Trail Race
Cumberland, Rhode Island
5k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5k (Race 3 Tour de Patrick)
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
5. KTTF- Test
Attleboro, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
6. 10th Annual Broad Rock Middle School Coyote Chase 5k & Fun Run!
South Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run and Walk
Tiverton, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. Coffee Milk
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
9. Newport Rhode Races
Newport, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. Clamdigger
Westerly, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. SHANNON HEIL MEMORIAL GR8T RACE /
Lincoln, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
12. Super Hero 5k Run/Walk
Attleboro, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
13. 2024 Flutie 5K for Autism: Kingston, RI
South Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
14. RHODE ISLAND STATE POLICE - 5K FOOT PURSUIT
Narragansett, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
15. AIDS Run/Walk for Life
East Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. Race for Raymond
Hopkinton, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
17. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.
Seekonk, Massachusetts
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
18. Charlie Holder Sr. Memorial 5K
Middletown, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
19. Killingly Springtime Classic 5K
Killingly, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
20. Girls on the Run 5K Bristol
Bristol, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
21. Block Island Shad Bloom 10 K Trail Run
New Shoreham, Rhode Island
10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
22. Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
23. The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
24. east bay running festival
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
25. Gaspee Days 5k Foot Race
Cranston, Rhode Island
5k
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
26. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)
Lincoln, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
27. Run the Vineyards - Jonathan Edwards 5K
North Stonington, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
28. Independence Rhode Race
Bristol, Rhode Island
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
29. Cabo Verdeans 5K
East Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
30. sour apple half marathon/ 5k
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
31. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k
Portsmouth, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
32. Greenvale Vineyards Wine Run 5k
Portsmouth, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
33. Run For Ryan Memorial Run
Killingly, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
34. funky monkey
Seekonk, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Tuesday, 20 Aug 2024
35. Battle of Stonington 5K
Stonington, Connecticut
5k and more
Monday, 9 Sept 2024
36. Charlie Stavros Memorial Beach Run
Westerly, Rhode Island
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
37. 7th Annual Joseph P. McDonald, ESQ. Memorial Walk
Providence, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
38. IGT Downtown 5K
Providence, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
39. Ocean State XC Invitational - Norm Monks 5K Trail Run
East Greenwich, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
40. Jamestown Rhode Races
Jamestown, Rhode Island
half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
41. Saints Alumni & Friends 3rd Annual 5k run and walk
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
42. Run for the Pumpkins Trail Run
Westerly, Rhode Island
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
43. Save One Soul Animal Rescue League Crate Escape
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
44. Block Island Half Marathon
New Shoreham, Rhode Island
half marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
45. 12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk
Foster, Rhode Island
5k, 10k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
46. Barrington 5K + Fun Runs
Barrington, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
47. OktoberVets 5k Sponsored by the North Kingstown VFW and US Family Health Plan
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
48. Grills Trail Run
Westerly, Rhode Island
10 miles, 10k