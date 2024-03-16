All Events
Running Events
South Dakota
Sioux Falls
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
Events in Sioux Falls
10 events found
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Lucky 7's
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
2. Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
3. Chilly Cheeks Race
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
10 miles, 5k and more
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
4. Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)
Baltic, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
5. Remember The Fallen 5K
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
6. Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
7. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
8. 2024 Sioux Falls Marathon
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. SuFu Circuit Relay
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
10k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
10. The Race to End It Dell Rapids
Dell Rapids, South Dakota
10k, 5k and more
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events