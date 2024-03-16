All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
South Dakota
ChevronRight
Sioux Falls
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Sioux Falls

10 events found
Lucky 7's

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Lucky 7's

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

2. Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k

Heart
Chilly Cheeks Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

3. Chilly Cheeks Race

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Heart
Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

4. Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)

Location

Baltic, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Remember The Fallen 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

5. Remember The Fallen 5K

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k

Heart
Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile

Saturday, 18 May 2024

6. Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

half marathon and more

Heart
Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls

Saturday, 25 May 2024

7. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
2024 Sioux Falls Marathon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

8. 2024 Sioux Falls Marathon

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Heart
SuFu Circuit Relay

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

9. SuFu Circuit Relay

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

10k and more

Heart
The Race to End It Dell Rapids

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

10. The Race to End It Dell Rapids

Location

Dell Rapids, South Dakota

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events
1
image
🇺🇸