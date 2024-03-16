All Events
Events in South Dakota

31 events found
Lucky 7's

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Lucky 7's

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k and more

River City Rainbow Chase

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. River City Rainbow Chase

Location

Yankton, South Dakota

Running

5k and more

Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

3. Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

5k

5k

Chilly Cheeks Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

4. Chilly Cheeks Race

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

River Rat Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. River Rat Run

Location

Yankton, South Dakota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Child Abuse Awareness 5K & Walk

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

6. Child Abuse Awareness 5K & Walk

Location

Watertown, South Dakota

Running

5k and more

SRVIVRS Series Endurance Event

Sunday, 5 May 2024

7. SRVIVRS Series Endurance Event

Location

Rapid City, South Dakota

Brookings Marathon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

8. Brookings Marathon

Location

Brookings, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Run for Their Lives!

Sunday, 12 May 2024

9. Run for Their Lives!

Location

Spearfish, South Dakota

5k

5k

Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

10. Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)

Location

Baltic, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Dash Around Kampeska Half Marathon, Relay & BWW 5K

Friday, 17 May 2024

11. Dash Around Kampeska Half Marathon, Relay & BWW 5K

Location

Watertown, South Dakota

Running

half marathon

Remember The Fallen 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

12. Remember The Fallen 5K

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

5k

5k

Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile

Saturday, 18 May 2024

13. Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

half marathon and more

Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls

Saturday, 25 May 2024

14. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

5k, 10k and more

Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Rapid City

Monday, 27 May 2024

15. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Rapid City

Location

Rapid City, South Dakota

Running

5k, 10k and more

MAC Triathlon

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

16. MAC Triathlon

Location

Mitchell, South Dakota

Run with the Govs

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

17. Run with the Govs

Location

Pierre, South Dakota

Beartooth Run

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

18. Beartooth Run

Location

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Prairie Berry Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

19. Prairie Berry Wine Run 5k

Location

Hill City, South Dakota

5k

5k

Lennox Lapsley's Running for Healthy Hearts

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

20. Lennox Lapsley's Running for Healthy Hearts

Location

Winner, South Dakota

Running

half marathon

Aberdeen Family YMCA Bull Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

21. Aberdeen Family YMCA Bull Run

Location

Aberdeen, South Dakota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Race For Tumor Awareness

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

22. Race For Tumor Awareness

Location

Huron, South Dakota

5k

5k

Crofton's Dam Race

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

23. Crofton's Dam Race

Location

Crofton, Nebraska

Running

half marathon

Leading Ladies Marathon / Dakota Spirit Marathon

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

24. Leading Ladies Marathon / Dakota Spirit Marathon

Location

Spearfish, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

2024 Sioux Falls Marathon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

25. 2024 Sioux Falls Marathon

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Sundance to Spearfish Marathon

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

26. Sundance to Spearfish Marathon

Location

Spearfish, South Dakota

marathon

marathon

Jack 15 Road Race

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

27. Jack 15 Road Race

Location

Brookings, South Dakota

Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

28. Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)

Location

Chadron, Nebraska

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)

Thursday, 3 Oct 2024

29. Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)

Location

Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

SuFu Circuit Relay

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

30. SuFu Circuit Relay

Location

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Running

10k and more

The Race to End It Dell Rapids

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

31. The Race to End It Dell Rapids

Location

Dell Rapids, South Dakota

Running

10k, 5k and more

