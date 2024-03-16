Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in South Dakota
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Lucky 7's
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. River City Rainbow Chase
Yankton, South Dakota
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
3. Carbs for Kids 5k & Bake Sale
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. Chilly Cheeks Race
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
10 miles, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. River Rat Run
Yankton, South Dakota
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. Child Abuse Awareness 5K & Walk
Watertown, South Dakota
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. SRVIVRS Series Endurance Event
Rapid City, South Dakota
Saturday, 11 May 2024
8. Brookings Marathon
Brookings, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
9. Run for Their Lives!
Spearfish, South Dakota
5k
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
10. Prairie Series - Day 6 (SD)
Baltic, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Friday, 17 May 2024
11. Dash Around Kampeska Half Marathon, Relay & BWW 5K
Watertown, South Dakota
half marathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
12. Remember The Fallen 5K
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
13. Sioux Falls Half Marathon: Skedaddle & The Bryan Boys for Hope: Zippy Mile
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
14. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
15. Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Rapid City
Rapid City, South Dakota
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
16. MAC Triathlon
Mitchell, South Dakota
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
17. Run with the Govs
Pierre, South Dakota
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
18. Beartooth Run
10k, 5k, half marathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
19. Prairie Berry Wine Run 5k
Hill City, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
20. Lennox Lapsley's Running for Healthy Hearts
Winner, South Dakota
half marathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
21. Aberdeen Family YMCA Bull Run
Aberdeen, South Dakota
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
22. Race For Tumor Awareness
Huron, South Dakota
5k
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
23. Crofton's Dam Race
Crofton, Nebraska
half marathon
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
24. Leading Ladies Marathon / Dakota Spirit Marathon
Spearfish, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
25. 2024 Sioux Falls Marathon
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
26. Sundance to Spearfish Marathon
Spearfish, South Dakota
marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
27. Jack 15 Road Race
Brookings, South Dakota
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
28. Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)
Chadron, Nebraska
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Thursday, 3 Oct 2024
29. Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)
Belle Fourche, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
30. SuFu Circuit Relay
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
10k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
31. The Race to End It Dell Rapids
Dell Rapids, South Dakota
10k, 5k and more