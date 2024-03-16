All Events
Running Events
Washington
Tacoma
Events in Tacoma

46 events found
Run The Green

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Run The Green

Location

Kent, Washington

Running

half marathon, 10k

Dash Point Trail Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Dash Point Trail Run

Location

Federal Way, Washington

Running

10k, half marathon

Daffodil 8k

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Daffodil 8k

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Dragon Dash 5K/10K Fun Run & Walk

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. Dragon Dash 5K/10K Fun Run & Walk

Location

Renton, Washington

Running

5k, 10k

Pearl Foundation of Puget Sound 5k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. Pearl Foundation of Puget Sound 5k

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

5k

Earth Day 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

6. Earth Day 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k and more

Explore Puyallup 12K

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. Explore Puyallup 12K

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Hunger Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

8. Hunger Walk

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k

Cinco de Mayo 5K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

9. Cinco de Mayo 5K

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Running

5k

Mother's Day 5K and Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

10. Mother's Day 5K and Kids Fun Run

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k and more

Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

11. Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Girls on the Run Puget Sound

Sunday, 19 May 2024

12. Girls on the Run Puget Sound

Location

Renton, Washington

Run & Walk with Pride

Friday, 31 May 2024

13. Run & Walk with Pride

Location

Seattle, Washington

Rainier to Ruston

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

14. Rainier to Ruston

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

ultramarathon

Loop the 'Lupe!

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

15. Loop the 'Lupe!

Location

Seattle, Washington

Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

16. Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

5k

Let Me Run SpringFest 5K 2024

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

17. Let Me Run SpringFest 5K 2024

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

5k

Hotfoot 5K Trail Run

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

18. Hotfoot 5K Trail Run

Location

Port Orchard, Washington

Running

5k and more

2024 Seattle Marathon's Summer 5k/10k/Half Marathon and Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

19. 2024 Seattle Marathon's Summer 5k/10k/Half Marathon and Kids Fun Run

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Here and Now Project 5K for Today

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

20. Here and Now Project 5K for Today

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Running

5k

Yankee Doodle 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

21. Yankee Doodle 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k and more

35th Annual Four on the Fourth

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

22. 35th Annual Four on the Fourth

Location

Steilacoom, Washington

Galloping Gertie

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

23. Galloping Gertie

Location

Gig Harbor, Washington

Garage Sale 5K

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

24. Garage Sale 5K

Location

Auburn, Washington

Running

5k

Pacific Runderland 5k & Kids Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

25. Pacific Runderland 5k & Kids Run

Location

Auburn, Washington

Running

5k and more

Lakewood Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

26. Lakewood Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Race For A Soldier 12K & 5K, or Virtual Run

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

27. Race For A Soldier 12K & 5K, or Virtual Run

Location

Gig Harbor, Washington

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Run of Hope Seattle

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

28. Run of Hope Seattle

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

5k and more

Run Scared

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

29. Run Scared

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

10k, 5k and more

Haunted Hustle 5K & 10K

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

30. Haunted Hustle 5K & 10K

Location

Puyallup, Washington

Running

10k, 5k

Run the Bay

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

31. Run the Bay

Location

University Place, Washington

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Gig Harbor 5K Turkey Trot!

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

32. Gig Harbor 5K Turkey Trot!

Location

Gig Harbor, Washington

Running

5k

St. Paddy's Day Run Tacoma

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

33. St. Paddy's Day Run Tacoma

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Tacoma City Marathon / Half / Ghost / 5K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

34. Tacoma City Marathon / Half / Ghost / 5K

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

10k

Super Hero 5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

35. Super Hero 5k

Location

University Place, Washington

Running

5k, 10k

Sound to Narrows

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

36. Sound to Narrows

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

5k, 10k and more

Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk Event

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

37. Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk Event

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k, 10k and more

Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 10K, 5K, and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Event

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

38. Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 10K, 5K, and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Event

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

10k, 5k and more

Tacoma Independence Day 5K

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

39. Tacoma Independence Day 5K

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

10k

Sundae Runday

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

40. Sundae Runday

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

10k, 5k and more

University Place Twisted Cider 5K

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

41. University Place Twisted Cider 5K

Location

University Place, Washington

Running

10k

Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon / 5K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

42. Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon / 5K

Location

Tacoma, Washington

Running

10k

Widdy's Work presents Stomp Out the Stigma

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

43. Widdy's Work presents Stomp Out the Stigma

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k, 10k and more

Twilight at the Bay

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

44. Twilight at the Bay

Location

University Place, Washington

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

West Seattle Monster Dash 2023

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

45. West Seattle Monster Dash 2023

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

5k, 10k and more

Fort Steilacoom Jingle Bell Run

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

46. Fort Steilacoom Jingle Bell Run

Location

Lakewood, Washington

Running

5k

Showing 1 - 46 of 46 events
