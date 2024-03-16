Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Tacoma
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Run The Green
Kent, Washington
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Dash Point Trail Run
Federal Way, Washington
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Daffodil 8k
Puyallup, Washington
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. Dragon Dash 5K/10K Fun Run & Walk
Renton, Washington
5k, 10k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. Pearl Foundation of Puget Sound 5k
Tacoma, Washington
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
6. Earth Day 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk
Lakewood, Washington
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Explore Puyallup 12K
Puyallup, Washington
Saturday, 4 May 2024
8. Hunger Walk
Lakewood, Washington
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
9. Cinco de Mayo 5K
Puyallup, Washington
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
10. Mother's Day 5K and Kids Fun Run
Lakewood, Washington
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
11. Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run
Puyallup, Washington
Sunday, 19 May 2024
12. Girls on the Run Puget Sound
Renton, Washington
Friday, 31 May 2024
13. Run & Walk with Pride
Seattle, Washington
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
14. Rainier to Ruston
Tacoma, Washington
ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
15. Loop the 'Lupe!
Seattle, Washington
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
16. Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk
Seattle, Washington
5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
17. Let Me Run SpringFest 5K 2024
Seattle, Washington
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
18. Hotfoot 5K Trail Run
Port Orchard, Washington
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
19. 2024 Seattle Marathon's Summer 5k/10k/Half Marathon and Kids Fun Run
Seattle, Washington
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
20. Here and Now Project 5K for Today
Puyallup, Washington
5k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
21. Yankee Doodle 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk
Lakewood, Washington
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
22. 35th Annual Four on the Fourth
Steilacoom, Washington
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
23. Galloping Gertie
Gig Harbor, Washington
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
24. Garage Sale 5K
Auburn, Washington
5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
25. Pacific Runderland 5k & Kids Run
Auburn, Washington
5k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
26. Lakewood Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run
Lakewood, Washington
half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
27. Race For A Soldier 12K & 5K, or Virtual Run
Gig Harbor, Washington
half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
28. Run of Hope Seattle
Seattle, Washington
5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
29. Run Scared
Seattle, Washington
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
30. Haunted Hustle 5K & 10K
Puyallup, Washington
10k, 5k
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
31. Run the Bay
University Place, Washington
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
32. Gig Harbor 5K Turkey Trot!
Gig Harbor, Washington
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
33. St. Paddy's Day Run Tacoma
Tacoma, Washington
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
34. Tacoma City Marathon / Half / Ghost / 5K
Tacoma, Washington
10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
35. Super Hero 5k
University Place, Washington
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
36. Sound to Narrows
Tacoma, Washington
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
37. Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 5K and Kids Fun Run/Walk Event
Lakewood, Washington
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
38. Yankee Doodle: Lakewood PRE-Independence Day Weekend 10K, 5K, and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Event
Lakewood, Washington
10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
39. Tacoma Independence Day 5K
Tacoma, Washington
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
40. Sundae Runday
Seattle, Washington
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
41. University Place Twisted Cider 5K
University Place, Washington
10k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
42. Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon / 5K
Tacoma, Washington
10k
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
43. Widdy's Work presents Stomp Out the Stigma
Lakewood, Washington
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
44. Twilight at the Bay
University Place, Washington
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
45. West Seattle Monster Dash 2023
Seattle, Washington
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
46. Fort Steilacoom Jingle Bell Run
Lakewood, Washington
5k