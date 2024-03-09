All Events
Marathons in Washington

27 events found
Run the River Prawf Marathon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Run the River Prawf Marathon

Location

Kennewick, Washington

Running

marathon

The Mill Town Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. The Mill Town Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

Location

Everett, Washington

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

ORRC Vernonia Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

3. ORRC Vernonia Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay

Location

Banks, Oregon

Running

marathon, half marathon

Run the River

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

4. Run the River

Location

Kennewick, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Pacific Coast Running Festival

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Pacific Coast Running Festival

Location

Long Beach, Washington

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k, marathon and more

Jewel of the Valley

Saturday, 11 May 2024

6. Jewel of the Valley

Location

Yakima, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Capital City Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

7. Capital City Marathon

Location

Olympia, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

North Olympic Discovery Marathon (5K / 10K/ Half / Full / Relay / Kids Marathon)

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

8. North Olympic Discovery Marathon (5K / 10K/ Half / Full / Relay / Kids Marathon)

Location

Port Angeles, Washington

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Kings San Juan Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

9. Kings San Juan Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

Location

Friday Harbor, Washington

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon, Half Marathon Washington

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

10. Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon, Half Marathon Washington

Location

North Bend, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon

Hood to Coast Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Friday, 23 Aug 2024

11. Hood to Coast Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Location

Portland, Oregon

Running

marathon

Cascade Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

12. Cascade Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Snoqualmie Pass, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon

Peacehealth Appletree Marathon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

13. Peacehealth Appletree Marathon

Location

Vancouver, Washington

Running

5k, marathon, half marathon

Beat the Blerch

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

14. Beat the Blerch

Location

Carnation, Washington

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Priest Lake Marathon

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

15. Priest Lake Marathon

Location

Priest Lake, Idaho

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon

Northwest Series - Day 1 (OR)

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

16. Northwest Series - Day 1 (OR)

Location

Pendleton, Oregon

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Bellingham Bay Marathon

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

17. Bellingham Bay Marathon

Location

Bellingham, Washington

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Northwest Series - Day 2 (OR)

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

18. Northwest Series - Day 2 (OR)

Location

Pendleton, Oregon

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Northwest Series - Day 3 (WA)

Monday, 23 Sept 2024

19. Northwest Series - Day 3 (WA)

Location

Clarkston, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Northwest Series - Day 5 (ID)

Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024

20. Northwest Series - Day 5 (ID)

Location

Lewiston, Idaho

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Northwest Series - Day 6 (ID)

Thursday, 26 Sept 2024

21. Northwest Series - Day 6 (ID)

Location

Lewiston, Idaho

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Fidalgo Trail Run

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

22. Fidalgo Trail Run

Location

Skagit County, Washington

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

2024 Snohomish River Run

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

23. 2024 Snohomish River Run

Location

Snohomish, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

2024 UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

24. 2024 UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon

Location

Seattle, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon

Windermere Marathon and Events

Sunday, 19 May 2024

25. Windermere Marathon and Events

Location

Spokane, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Super Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

26. Super Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Snoqualmie Pass, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Northwest Series - Day 4 (WA)

Tuesday, 24 Sept 2024

27. Northwest Series - Day 4 (WA)

Location

Clarkston, Washington

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

