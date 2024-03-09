Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in Washington
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Run the River Prawf Marathon
Kennewick, Washington
marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. The Mill Town Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K
Everett, Washington
10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
3. ORRC Vernonia Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay
Banks, Oregon
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
4. Run the River
Kennewick, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Pacific Coast Running Festival
Long Beach, Washington
5k, half marathon, 10k, marathon and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
6. Jewel of the Valley
Yakima, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. Capital City Marathon
Olympia, Washington
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
8. North Olympic Discovery Marathon (5K / 10K/ Half / Full / Relay / Kids Marathon)
Port Angeles, Washington
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
9. Kings San Juan Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K
Friday Harbor, Washington
half marathon, marathon, 10k
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
10. Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon, Half Marathon Washington
North Bend, Washington
marathon, half marathon
Friday, 23 Aug 2024
11. Hood to Coast Semper Fi & America's Fund Team
Portland, Oregon
marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
12. Cascade Express Marathon & Half Marathon
Snoqualmie Pass, Washington
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
13. Peacehealth Appletree Marathon
Vancouver, Washington
5k, marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
14. Beat the Blerch
Carnation, Washington
10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
15. Priest Lake Marathon
Priest Lake, Idaho
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
16. Northwest Series - Day 1 (OR)
Pendleton, Oregon
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
17. Bellingham Bay Marathon
Bellingham, Washington
marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
18. Northwest Series - Day 2 (OR)
Pendleton, Oregon
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Monday, 23 Sept 2024
19. Northwest Series - Day 3 (WA)
Clarkston, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024
20. Northwest Series - Day 5 (ID)
Lewiston, Idaho
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Thursday, 26 Sept 2024
21. Northwest Series - Day 6 (ID)
Lewiston, Idaho
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
22. Fidalgo Trail Run
Skagit County, Washington
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
23. 2024 Snohomish River Run
Snohomish, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
24. 2024 UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon
Seattle, Washington
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
25. Windermere Marathon and Events
Spokane, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
26. Super Marathon & Half Marathon
Snoqualmie Pass, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 24 Sept 2024
27. Northwest Series - Day 4 (WA)
Clarkston, Washington
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon