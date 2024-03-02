All Events
Marathons in California

The Marathon distance (26.1 miles or 42.2km) is a real feat of mental and physical resilience and requires a serious commitment of training in order to get a bragworthy time. Most first-timers will aim to finish a marathon in under 4 hours, while anything under 3 hours is seen as a very impressive achievement. The wide variety of marathons on offer in California makes certain that completing a marathon will be unforgettable. Many of these events make the most of the stunning scenery that the Golden State has to offer, from its breathtaking coastlines, to its famous National Parks, to its arduous mountains and deserts. These landscapes, although at times challenging, add an extra dimension to the experience. The California International Marathon is known to be a speedy course, as the route is almost entirely downhill, and so it offers a great opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

51 events found
SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K

Location

Huntington Beach, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Location

Clark County, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

Avalon, California

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k and more

2024 M1R Health & Oneness Weekend 5k and Los Angeles Marathon @ Dodgers Stadium

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. 2024 M1R Health & Oneness Weekend 5k and Los Angeles Marathon @ Dodgers Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, marathon

I'm Bound for Boston Marathon & Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. I'm Bound for Boston Marathon & Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

marathon, half marathon

Oakland Marathon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. Oakland Marathon

Location

Oakland, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

7. Los Angeles Marathon

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

marathon

2024 Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. 2024 Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Calistoga, California

Running

marathon

Modesto Marathon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

9. Modesto Marathon

Location

Modesto, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Redwood (Spring) Trail Run

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

10. Redwood (Spring) Trail Run

Location

Oakland, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more

2024 SPRING Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

11. 2024 SPRING Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Inyo County, California

Running

marathon, half marathon

Bedrock Valley Trail Runs

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

12. Bedrock Valley Trail Runs

Location

Hemet, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Bakersfield Marathon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

13. Bakersfield Marathon

Location

Bakersfield, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Lake Sonoma

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

14. Lake Sonoma

Location

Geyserville, California

Running

half marathon, ultramarathon, marathon

SPASM Lake Chabot Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. SPASM Lake Chabot Trail Run

Location

Castro Valley, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Horseshoe Lake Trail Run

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

16. Horseshoe Lake Trail Run

Location

La Honda, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Mountains 2 Beach Marathon and Half

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

17. Mountains 2 Beach Marathon and Half

Location

Ventura, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

2024 Big Sur International Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

18. 2024 Big Sur International Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Location

Big Sur, California

Running

marathon

2024 Avenue of the Giants Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

19. 2024 Avenue of the Giants Marathon

Location

Arcata, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Grizzly Peak Trail Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

20. Grizzly Peak Trail Run

Location

Berkeley, California

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Liberty Station Half & Marathon Relay & 5K Runs

Sunday, 12 May 2024

21. Liberty Station Half & Marathon Relay & 5K Runs

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon

Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

22. Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

marathon and more

Cinderella Trail Run

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

23. Cinderella Trail Run

Location

Oakland, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ward Mountain Trail Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

24. Ward Mountain Trail Run

Location

Ely, Nevada

Running

marathon and more

Running with the Devil 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

25. Running with the Devil 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Location

Clark County, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

San Lorenzo River Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

26. San Lorenzo River Trail Run

Location

Santa Cruz, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Redwood (Summer) Trail Run

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

27. Redwood (Summer) Trail Run

Location

Oakland, California

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Headlands

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

28. Headlands

Location

Mill Valley, California

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

2024 Humboldt Bay Marathon Races

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

29. 2024 Humboldt Bay Marathon Races

Location

Eureka, California

Running

half marathon, marathon

Extraterrestrial Full Moon Midnight

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

30. Extraterrestrial Full Moon Midnight

Location

Nevada, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

KILIMANJARO TRAIL RUN

Friday, 30 Aug 2024

31. KILIMANJARO TRAIL RUN

Location

Corona, California

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Diablo Trail Run

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

32. Diablo Trail Run

Location

Walnut Creek, California

Running

10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

33. Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

Location

Anaheim, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Devil After Dark

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

34. Devil After Dark

Location

Clark County, Nevada

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Las Vegas Marathon

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

35. Las Vegas Marathon

Location

Henderson, Nevada

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Bizz Johnson

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

36. Bizz Johnson

Location

Susanville, California

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

2024 Humboldt Redwoods Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

37. 2024 Humboldt Redwoods Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K

Location

Weott, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, marathon

2024 Napa Fall Wine Country Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

38. 2024 Napa Fall Wine Country Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Calistoga, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Crown Point Marathon/Half-Marathon Relay, SOLO Runs, 8K & 5K

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

39. Crown Point Marathon/Half-Marathon Relay, SOLO Runs, 8K & 5K

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Southwest Series - Day 5 (NV)

Thursday, 14 Nov 2024

40. Southwest Series - Day 5 (NV)

Location

Laughlin, Nevada

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Southwest Series - Day 6 (CA)

Friday, 15 Nov 2024

41. Southwest Series - Day 6 (CA)

Location

Baker, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

2024 Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

42. 2024 Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Inyo County, California

Running

marathon, half marathon

2024 California International Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

43. 2024 California International Marathon

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

marathon

RUN CATALINA STORE

Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

44. RUN CATALINA STORE

Location

Avalon, California

Running

marathon

San Diego 50 & Trail Runs

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

45. San Diego 50 & Trail Runs

Location

Escondido, California

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 5k and more

CARLSBAD MARATHON, HALF MARATHON & 5K

Sunday, 19 Jan 2025

46. CARLSBAD MARATHON, HALF MARATHON & 5K

Location

Carlsbad, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Red Rock Canyon Marathon, 1/2, and 5K

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

47. Red Rock Canyon Marathon, 1/2, and 5K

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon

Fuller Center for Housing Diamond Valley Lake Marathon event

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

48. Fuller Center for Housing Diamond Valley Lake Marathon event

Location

Hemet, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

About Marathons in California

Marathons definitely tend to draw the biggest crowds as competitors race through all sorts of surroundings from magnificent cityscapes to vast countryside. Marathons make up some of the most iconic races in the Golden State. Whether you're running for a personal challenge or a public cause, in Cali it helps that the weather is almost always near perfect and the scenery beautiful.

What are the best marathons?

There are so many high quality marathons to choose from in California. If you like fancy dress then the Walt Disney World Marathon might get you all Goofy. Get a boost from rock 'n' roll jams blasting behind you in the Rock 'n' Roll marathon series. Top tip, if you compete in 3 of 4 Rock 'n' Roll marathons in a year then you can collect a special medal. For spectacular scenery look no further than the highly rated Big Sur International Marathon.

How long will it take me to run a marathon?

The world record for women was set in London by Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain in 2003 at 2h15m25s minutes, and is still standing strong. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2h01m39s is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.

The global average time to finish a marathon sits around 4h13m for men and 4h42m for women. Our best advice is that you keep your own pace and don't worry about others. If you're overtaken by a man dressed as the Mona Lisa, don't sweat it. It is worth pointing out that finishing times are greatly affected by the course - check our course descriptions for each race to get a better understanding of the route. Some marathons are particularly fast (e.g. A1A, Cali International), and some a bit more challenging (Avenue of the Giants).

How do you train for a marathon?

Training for a marathon takes a lot of motivation. Buddy up if you can, this will help you stick to your plan. You can download our free 16 week training plan, with nutrition and race tips included. 16 weeks should give you enough time to train up and set you in good stead for tackling 26.2 miles.

