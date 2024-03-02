Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in California
The Marathon distance (26.1 miles or 42.2km) is a real feat of mental and physical resilience and requires a serious commitment of training in order to get a bragworthy time. Most first-timers will aim to finish a marathon in under 4 hours, while anything under 3 hours is seen as a very impressive achievement. The wide variety of marathons on offer in California makes certain that completing a marathon will be unforgettable. Many of these events make the most of the stunning scenery that the Golden State has to offer, from its breathtaking coastlines, to its famous National Parks, to its arduous mountains and deserts. These landscapes, although at times challenging, add an extra dimension to the experience. The California International Marathon is known to be a speedy course, as the route is almost entirely downhill, and so it offers a great opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K
Huntington Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K
Clark County, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K
Avalon, California
marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. 2024 M1R Health & Oneness Weekend 5k and Los Angeles Marathon @ Dodgers Stadium
Los Angeles, California
5k, marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. I'm Bound for Boston Marathon & Half Marathon - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. Oakland Marathon
Oakland, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
7. Los Angeles Marathon
Los Angeles, California
marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
8. 2024 Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Calistoga, California
marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
9. Modesto Marathon
Modesto, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
10. Redwood (Spring) Trail Run
Oakland, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
11. 2024 SPRING Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon
Inyo County, California
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
12. Bedrock Valley Trail Runs
Hemet, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
13. Bakersfield Marathon
Bakersfield, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
14. Lake Sonoma
Geyserville, California
half marathon, ultramarathon, marathon
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. SPASM Lake Chabot Trail Run
Castro Valley, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
16. Horseshoe Lake Trail Run
La Honda, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
17. Mountains 2 Beach Marathon and Half
Ventura, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
18. 2024 Big Sur International Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team
Big Sur, California
marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
19. 2024 Avenue of the Giants Marathon
Arcata, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
20. Grizzly Peak Trail Run
Berkeley, California
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
21. Liberty Station Half & Marathon Relay & 5K Runs
San Diego, California
5k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
22. Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K
Los Angeles, California
marathon and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
23. Cinderella Trail Run
Oakland, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
24. Ward Mountain Trail Run
Ely, Nevada
marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
25. Running with the Devil 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K
Clark County, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
26. San Lorenzo River Trail Run
Santa Cruz, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
27. Redwood (Summer) Trail Run
Oakland, California
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
28. Headlands
Mill Valley, California
ultramarathon, marathon
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
29. 2024 Humboldt Bay Marathon Races
Eureka, California
half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
30. Extraterrestrial Full Moon Midnight
Nevada, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 30 Aug 2024
31. KILIMANJARO TRAIL RUN
Corona, California
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
32. Diablo Trail Run
Walnut Creek, California
10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
33. Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend
Anaheim, California
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
34. Devil After Dark
Clark County, Nevada
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
35. Las Vegas Marathon
Henderson, Nevada
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
36. Bizz Johnson
Susanville, California
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
37. 2024 Humboldt Redwoods Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K
Weott, California
half marathon, 5k, marathon
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
38. 2024 Napa Fall Wine Country Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Calistoga, California
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
39. Crown Point Marathon/Half-Marathon Relay, SOLO Runs, 8K & 5K
San Diego, California
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
Thursday, 14 Nov 2024
40. Southwest Series - Day 5 (NV)
Laughlin, Nevada
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Friday, 15 Nov 2024
41. Southwest Series - Day 6 (CA)
Baker, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
42. 2024 Death Valley Trail Marathon & Half Marathon
Inyo County, California
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
43. 2024 California International Marathon
Sacramento, California
marathon
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
44. RUN CATALINA STORE
Avalon, California
marathon
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
45. San Diego 50 & Trail Runs
Escondido, California
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 19 Jan 2025
46. CARLSBAD MARATHON, HALF MARATHON & 5K
Carlsbad, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
47. Red Rock Canyon Marathon, 1/2, and 5K
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
48. Fuller Center for Housing Diamond Valley Lake Marathon event
Hemet, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
About Marathons in California
Marathons definitely tend to draw the biggest crowds as competitors race through all sorts of surroundings from magnificent cityscapes to vast countryside. Marathons make up some of the most iconic races in the Golden State. Whether you're running for a personal challenge or a public cause, in Cali it helps that the weather is almost always near perfect and the scenery beautiful.
What are the best marathons?
There are so many high quality marathons to choose from in California. If you like fancy dress then the Walt Disney World Marathon might get you all Goofy. Get a boost from rock 'n' roll jams blasting behind you in the Rock 'n' Roll marathon series. Top tip, if you compete in 3 of 4 Rock 'n' Roll marathons in a year then you can collect a special medal. For spectacular scenery look no further than the highly rated Big Sur International Marathon.
How long will it take me to run a marathon?
The world record for women was set in London by Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain in 2003 at 2h15m25s minutes, and is still standing strong. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2h01m39s is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.
The global average time to finish a marathon sits around 4h13m for men and 4h42m for women. Our best advice is that you keep your own pace and don't worry about others. If you're overtaken by a man dressed as the Mona Lisa, don't sweat it. It is worth pointing out that finishing times are greatly affected by the course - check our course descriptions for each race to get a better understanding of the route. Some marathons are particularly fast (e.g. A1A, Cali International), and some a bit more challenging (Avenue of the Giants).
How do you train for a marathon?
Training for a marathon takes a lot of motivation. Buddy up if you can, this will help you stick to your plan. You can download our free 16 week training plan, with nutrition and race tips included. 16 weeks should give you enough time to train up and set you in good stead for tackling 26.2 miles.