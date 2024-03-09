Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in Illinois
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Cactus Classic Trail Races
Topeka, Illinois
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Land Between the Lakes Trail Runs
Grand Rivers, Kentucky
ultramarathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
3. Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)
Vienna, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
5. Greater St. Louis Marathon
St. Louis, Missouri
marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
6. Muddy River Marathon
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Schaumburg, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
8. F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile
Palos Hills, Illinois
marathon, 10 miles
Monday, 8 Jul 2024
9. Heartland Series - Day 3 (IN)
Portage, Indiana
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Tuesday, 9 Jul 2024
10. Heartland Series - Day 4 (IL)
Fulton, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
11. Heartland Series - Day 5 (IA)
Clinton, Iowa
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon
Moline, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
13. 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team
Chicago, Illinois
marathon
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
14. Screaming Pumpkin
Peoria, Illinois
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
15. 12th Annual Springfield Marathon - Harvest Wind Half Marathon & 10K
New Berlin, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
16. Victory Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K
Washington, Indiana
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more