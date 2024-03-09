All Events
Marathons in Illinois

Cactus Classic Trail Races

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Cactus Classic Trail Races

Topeka, Illinois

marathon, half marathon and more

Land Between the Lakes Trail Runs

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Land Between the Lakes Trail Runs

Grand Rivers, Kentucky

ultramarathon, marathon and more

Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

3. Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)

Vienna, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Greater St. Louis Marathon

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

5. Greater St. Louis Marathon

St. Louis, Missouri

marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Muddy River Marathon

Saturday, 4 May 2024

6. Muddy River Marathon

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

marathon, half marathon and more

Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

7. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Schaumburg, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 10k

F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile

Saturday, 11 May 2024

8. F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile

Palos Hills, Illinois

marathon, 10 miles

Heartland Series - Day 3 (IN)

Monday, 8 Jul 2024

9. Heartland Series - Day 3 (IN)

Portage, Indiana

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heartland Series - Day 4 (IL)

Tuesday, 9 Jul 2024

10. Heartland Series - Day 4 (IL)

Fulton, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heartland Series - Day 5 (IA)

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

11. Heartland Series - Day 5 (IA)

Clinton, Iowa

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

12. TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon

Moline, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

13. 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team

Chicago, Illinois

marathon

Screaming Pumpkin

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

14. Screaming Pumpkin

Peoria, Illinois

marathon, half marathon and more

12th Annual Springfield Marathon - Harvest Wind Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

15. 12th Annual Springfield Marathon - Harvest Wind Half Marathon & 10K

New Berlin, Illinois

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Victory Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

16. Victory Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K

Washington, Indiana

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

