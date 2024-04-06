All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons
ChevronRight
New Jersey
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Marathons in New Jersey

16 events found
JSRC RunAPalooza

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

1. JSRC RunAPalooza

Location

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, marathon, 5k

Heart
Delaware Running Festival

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Delaware Running Festival

Location

Wilmington, Delaware

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
3 Days at the Fair

Monday, 13 May 2024

3. 3 Days at the Fair

Location

Frankford, New Jersey

Running

marathon, ultramarathon

Heart
Independence Series - Day 4 (NJ)

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

4. Independence Series - Day 4 (NJ)

Location

Sussex, New Jersey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

5. Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Sri Chinmoy Marathon

Friday, 23 Aug 2024

6. Sri Chinmoy Marathon

Location

Valley Cottage, New York

Running

marathon

Heart
FallApple

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

7. FallApple

Location

South Orange, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Heart
Pocono Mountains Marathon Race Festival: Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

8. Pocono Mountains Marathon Race Festival: Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

Location

Greentown, Pennsylvania

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Heart
2024 AmeriHealth Atlantic City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

9. 2024 AmeriHealth Atlantic City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
2024 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Sunday, 24 Nov 2024

10. 2024 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Location

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Running

marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Heart
Kevin and Andrew's Example Race EXTRAVAGANZA!!

Wednesday, 7 Jul 2027

11. Kevin and Andrew's Example Race EXTRAVAGANZA!!

Location

Moorestown, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, marathon

Heart
The Jersey City Marathon & Half Marathon Marquee Event at Newport

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. The Jersey City Marathon & Half Marathon Marquee Event at Newport

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Heart
Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

13. Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon

Location

Congers, New York

Running

marathon, 10k

Heart
Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

14. Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon

Location

Valley Cottage, New York

Running

marathon, 10k

Heart
Sri Chinmoy Marathon

Friday, 23 Aug 2024

15. Sri Chinmoy Marathon

Location

Congers, New York

Running

marathon, 10k

Heart
The Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge

Friday, 17 Jan 2025

16. The Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge

Location

Hamilton, New Jersey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 events
1
image
🇺🇸