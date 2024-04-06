Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in New Jersey
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
1. JSRC RunAPalooza
Asbury Park, New Jersey
half marathon, marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Delaware Running Festival
Wilmington, Delaware
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Monday, 13 May 2024
3. 3 Days at the Fair
Frankford, New Jersey
marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
4. Independence Series - Day 4 (NJ)
Sussex, New Jersey
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
5. Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)
Kings County, New York
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Friday, 23 Aug 2024
6. Sri Chinmoy Marathon
Valley Cottage, New York
marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
7. FallApple
South Orange, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
8. Pocono Mountains Marathon Race Festival: Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
Greentown, Pennsylvania
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
9. 2024 AmeriHealth Atlantic City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Atlantic City, New Jersey
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
10. 2024 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
Wednesday, 7 Jul 2027
11. Kevin and Andrew's Example Race EXTRAVAGANZA!!
Moorestown, New Jersey
half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. The Jersey City Marathon & Half Marathon Marquee Event at Newport
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, marathon, 10k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
13. Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon
Congers, New York
marathon, 10k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
14. Sri Chinmoy Midnight Marathon
Valley Cottage, New York
marathon, 10k
Friday, 23 Aug 2024
15. Sri Chinmoy Marathon
Congers, New York
marathon, 10k
Friday, 17 Jan 2025
16. The Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge
Hamilton, New Jersey
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more