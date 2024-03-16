Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in Ohio
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Mo Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Loudonville, Ohio
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run The Land - East vs. West
Cleveland, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K
Xenia, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. London OH Marathon
London, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. MERCY HEALTH GLASS CITY MARATHON
Toledo, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. 2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend
Cincinnati, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
8. Cleveland Marathon
Beachwood, Ohio
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. 2024 Cleveland Marathon
Cleveland, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
10. Heartland Series - Day 1 (OH)
Hicksville, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
11. Burning River
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
ultramarathon, marathon
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
12. Nocterra Quitter's Run
Powell, Ohio
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
13. Best of the West Marathon & Half Marathon
Ravenna, Ohio
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
14. 2024 Air Force Marathon
Dayton, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
15. Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon/5K
Clay, West Virginia
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
16. Mo Fall Marathon & Half Marathon
Perrysville, Ohio
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
17. Probility Ann Arbor Marathon: 5K • 10K • Half-Marathon • Full Marathon • Marathon Relay • Half-Marathon Walk
Ann Arbor, Michigan
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
18. Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, 5K, 1 Mile & Kids Run
Columbus, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
19. Marine Corps Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team 2024
Marathon, Ohio
marathon, ultramarathon, 10k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
20. 2024 Marshall University Marathon
Huntington, West Virginia
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
21. Bobcat Trail Marathon
Glouster, Ohio
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
22. The Towpath Marathon
Cleveland, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
23. Topo Trail Marathon Races
Bethel, Ohio
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
24. Warm Up Columbus
Dublin, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k