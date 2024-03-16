All Events
Marathons in Ohio

24 events found
Mo Spring Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Mo Spring Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Loudonville, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon

Run The Land - East vs. West

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run The Land - East vs. West

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Location

Xenia, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

4. Martian Invasion of Races

Location

Dearborn, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

London OH Marathon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. London OH Marathon

Location

London, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

MERCY HEALTH GLASS CITY MARATHON

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

6. MERCY HEALTH GLASS CITY MARATHON

Location

Toledo, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend

Sunday, 5 May 2024

7. 2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Cleveland Marathon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

8. Cleveland Marathon

Location

Beachwood, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon

2024 Cleveland Marathon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

9. 2024 Cleveland Marathon

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heartland Series - Day 1 (OH)

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

10. Heartland Series - Day 1 (OH)

Location

Hicksville, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Burning River

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

11. Burning River

Location

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Nocterra Quitter's Run

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

12. Nocterra Quitter's Run

Location

Powell, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Best of the West Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

13. Best of the West Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Ravenna, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon

2024 Air Force Marathon

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

14. 2024 Air Force Marathon

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon/5K

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

15. Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon/5K

Location

Clay, West Virginia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Mo Fall Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

16. Mo Fall Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Perrysville, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon

Probility Ann Arbor Marathon: 5K • 10K • Half-Marathon • Full Marathon • Marathon Relay • Half-Marathon Walk

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

17. Probility Ann Arbor Marathon: 5K • 10K • Half-Marathon • Full Marathon • Marathon Relay • Half-Marathon Walk

Location

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, 5K, 1 Mile & Kids Run

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

18. Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, 5K, 1 Mile & Kids Run

Location

Columbus, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Marine Corps Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

19. Marine Corps Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team 2024

Location

Marathon, Ohio

Running

marathon, ultramarathon, 10k

2024 Marshall University Marathon

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

20. 2024 Marshall University Marathon

Location

Huntington, West Virginia

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Bobcat Trail Marathon

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

21. Bobcat Trail Marathon

Location

Glouster, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon

The Towpath Marathon

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

22. The Towpath Marathon

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Topo Trail Marathon Races

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

23. Topo Trail Marathon Races

Location

Bethel, Ohio

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Warm Up Columbus

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

24. Warm Up Columbus

Location

Dublin, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

