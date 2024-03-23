About ultramarathons in the USA

Ultramarathons, or ultra runs, are endurance running races or treks beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42.2k). The most common distances for ultra running are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles (aka centurion races). Ultras take place on roads or trails across the US, and some last for 24 hours or multiple days. Some multi-day stage races are even self-sufficient, where runners must carry all of there equipment and provisions with them for the duration of the race.

What are the best USA ultra marathons?

There are over 1,500 ultra marathon events in the USA. The best ultra marathons make the most of the USA's spectacular scenery, including coasts, deserts, mountains, and national parks. The Golden Gate Trail Run is one of the best rated ultra marathon events on our list. The Badwater 135 is seen as one of the world's toughest and hardest ultra marathons, going through Death Valley.

How long should I train for an ultramarathon?

It is important to devote a significant amount of time and effort to training if you are wanting to complete an ultramarathon. Everybody has different levels of fitness and the race distances vary, so it is difficult to be precise with training plans. Most first-time ultrarunners will already have lots of running experience, so 6-10 weeks of specific training should get you ready for a 50k ultra. During your training, it is also important to get used to in-race nutrition and running on trails.