Top Ultramarathons in the US
Events that our community are currently loving
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
Valencia Trail Race
Santa Clarita, California
10k, ultramarathon, half marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
Silver Moon Race - Kings River
ultramarathon and more
(1 reviews)
Last minute start lines
No weekend plans? Look no further.
Races this weekend
Races next weekend
Popular US Ultramarathons
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
RUN FOUR Children's Specialized
Westfield, New Jersey
ultramarathon and more
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
Moab Run the Rocks Charity Bibs
Moab, Utah
ultramarathon
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
J&J Race and Trail Running Reunion
Rocksprings, Texas
ultramarathon, 10 miles and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
MCRRC Seneca Creek Greenway Trail Marathon & 50K
Gaithersburg, Maryland
marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Land Between the Lakes Trail Runs
Grand Rivers, Kentucky
ultramarathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K
Clark County, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Chili Peppers Series - Day 1
Las Cruces, New Mexico
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Chanoko 50K, 31K & 5 Mile Trail Runs
Granite Bay, California
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
SARR Prickly Pear
San Antonio, Texas
ultramarathon, 5k and more
Find Ultramarathons by month
When do you want to run?
About ultramarathons in the USA
Ultramarathons, or ultra runs, are endurance running races or treks beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42.2k). The most common distances for ultra running are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles (aka centurion races). Ultras take place on roads or trails across the US, and some last for 24 hours or multiple days. Some multi-day stage races are even self-sufficient, where runners must carry all of there equipment and provisions with them for the duration of the race.
What are the best USA ultra marathons?
There are over 1,500 ultra marathon events in the USA. The best ultra marathons make the most of the USA's spectacular scenery, including coasts, deserts, mountains, and national parks. The Golden Gate Trail Run is one of the best rated ultra marathon events on our list. The Badwater 135 is seen as one of the world's toughest and hardest ultra marathons, going through Death Valley.
How long should I train for an ultramarathon?
It is important to devote a significant amount of time and effort to training if you are wanting to complete an ultramarathon. Everybody has different levels of fitness and the race distances vary, so it is difficult to be precise with training plans. Most first-time ultrarunners will already have lots of running experience, so 6-10 weeks of specific training should get you ready for a 50k ultra. During your training, it is also important to get used to in-race nutrition and running on trails.