Ultramarathons, or ultras, are any running races beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (or 42.2k). The most common ultra distances are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles, but each event is unique in terms of distance and terrain. The International Association of Athletics Federation recognises world records at ultramarathon events that have a distance of 100km. There are even 24hr ultramarathons, where the distance is unlimited, or multiday ultras, where the distance can extend beyond 1000km. In California, there are a couple of city-based ultramarathons, but most ultras make the most of the Golden State's stunning scenery and landscapes, such as its coastlines, National Parks, mountains, and deserts. With ultra races taking such a long time complete, these views provide a welcome distraction for runners. The Western States 100-mile Endurance Race is known as one of the most beautiful events, and for the truly fearless, the Badwater Ultramarathon travels a distance of 135 miles through Death Valley.