Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
1 / 3
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 195 times in the last week
£41.67 - £205
4.7
Booked 195 times in the last week
About
This is one of the UK's most picturesque triathlons and is the perfect day out for the whole family. A brilliant season opener, it is also the world's ONLY triathlon located at a World Heritage Site.
Blenheim Triathlon Sprint - Saturday, Blenheim Triathlon Super Sprint - Saturday, Blenheim Triathlon Sprint Team Relay, and 4 more
View details
Sat, 1 Jun 2024 - Sun, 2 Jun 2024
View logistics
Woodstock, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(162 Reviews)
All reviews
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
🎊
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Motiv Sports.
Where and when
Location
Woodstock OX20 1PY, UK
Start times
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
Blenheim Triathlon Sprint - Saturday: TBCBlenheim Triathlon Super Sprint - Saturday: TBCBlenheim Triathlon Sprint Team Relay: TBCBlenheim Triathlon Weekend Warrior: TBC
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
Blenheim Triathlon Sprint - Sunday: TBCBlenheim Triathlon Super Sprint - Sunday: TBCBlenheim Triathlon Sprint Team Relay - Sunday: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Blenheim Triathlon Sprint - Saturday
0.75km
19.8km
5.4km
£79 - £114
Blenheim Triathlon Super Sprint - Saturday
0.4km
13.3km
2.9km
£85
Blenheim Triathlon Sprint Team Relay
0.75km
19.8km
5.4km
£38.33 - £62.50
Blenheim Triathlon Weekend Warrior
0.75km
19.8km
5.4km
£205
Route information
The swim is an open water (and freshwater) swim in the lake. The bike course consists of a gently rolling route circling the estate, while the run is a scenic offering around the Queen's Pool.
The Sprint Team Relay is a great introduction to triathlon. Teams of 3 will have one member complete each element of the event, eg one member swims, one bikes, and one runs. The 'baton' or timing chip is passed between teammates in transition, then all members of the team will meet and cross the finish line together.
Sprint: 750m Swim, 19.8km Bike, 5.4km Run
Sprint Team Relay: 750m Swim, 19.8km Bike, 5.4km Run
Super Sprint: 400m Swim, 13.3km Bike, 2.9km Run
Weekend Warrior: Race as many triathlons back to back as you can over this 2 day festival. In 2020, the Weekend Warrior record was broken by Stephen Mott who completed a staggering 11 back to back Sprint triathlons in one weekend.
What's included
- Finisher’s Medal
- T-Shirt
- Free event branded swim hat
- Event race pack inc race number and bike number (collect on race day)
- On-course nutrition
- Post-event hydration
- Chip-timed event
- Stunning closed road course
- Entry into the Palace grounds
How to get there
Woodstock OX20 1PY, UKGet full directions
By Car
From the M40, exit Junction 9 and follow road signage to Blenheim. There is no charge for competitor parking.
By Train
The nearest train station is New Oxford Parkway. The S3 bus runs from Oxford to Woodstock at approx. 30-minute intervals.
Parking
There are car-parking facilities for cars and coaches. Car parking is free for competitors, but it is important to pre-book access tickets for supporters to ensure they have access.
Event day logistics
Sat, 01 June 2023
Sprint - TBC
Super Sprint - TBC
Sprint Team Relay - TBC
Weekend Warrior - all day
Sun, 02 June 2023
Sprint - TBC
Super Sprint - TBC
Weekend Warrior - all day
Your Event Pack
Your event pack will contain all essential items for the event, you will pick this up on the day from the Chip Collection area after you have parked your car. You will receive a QR code via email and text prior to the event, you will need to display this to enter the event village the QR code is unique to you, and you will also have to show it at chip collection to receive your race pack.
Spectator Info
Spectators will need to purchase tickets to access the palace grounds and to watch the event. These will be on sale soon and a limited number will be available for purchase on the day.
FAQs
Will there be toilets at the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
Yes, there will be toilet facilities in the event village and near the swim start area.
What happens if I lose my chip timing device on the Blenheim Palace Triathlon route?
You will be charged £25 if you lose your chip while it is in your possession.
Can I fundraise for a charity at the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
LimeLight Sports Club have a number of charities associated with the event but you are welcome to raise money for any charity that is close to your heart. In order to do this you need to register through the general entries and then can fundraise separately to any official fundraising channel the event offers.
I have a disability can I still participate in the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
Please contact the organiser's Customer Team (hello@blenheimtriathlon.com), with a description of your disability. The organiser will assess this and establish if it is possible to compete and what tjeu require to make this feasible.
When should I receive my race pack for the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
Your race pack will be picked up on the day of the event as you arrive for your race. Team relay captains will be responsible for picking up the team race pack. Race packs will contain your grounds and transition wristband, bib number, safety pins, helmet & bike sticker and at race pack pick up you will also be given your timing chip.
Do I need a wetsuit to compete in the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
Wetsuits are compulsory for this triathlon for the safety of our participants. Your wetsuit will keep you warm and improve your swimming speed; a wetsuit provides you with extra buoyancy and the higher you are the faster you swim. Your wetsuit must be a neoprene and we recommend a full body wetsuit, it can be a ‘shorty’.
Can I listen to headphones during the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
No, personal music devices are not allowed as you will not be able to hear marshals or others around you.
Is water available during the Blenheim Palace Triathlon races?
Water will be handed out on the run course and at the finish line. There will be no water stations on the bike course – it is your responsibility to ensure that you have enough fluid to keep yourself hydrated on the bike leg.
Does my bike helmet meet safety standards for the Blenheim Palace Triathlon?
Your helmet will pass the safety inspection as long as it has no cracks in it, has no damage to it and bears a CE & EU safety mark inside it. The strap must also be in good working order.
Reviews
4.7
162 reviews
Running in London Parks
£41.67 - £205