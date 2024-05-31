Burrator 10k

Taking place at the stunning Burrator Reservoir, this 10k has a mainly flat, fast course, making it perfect for those aiming to set a new PB.

Beginning 1k south east of the Discovery Centre/Race HQ, participants will do one complete lap of the Reservoir and then a further 2/3rds of a loop to finish 400m north of the Race HQ.

With just 90 metres of climbing on the route, this course is ideal for experienced athletes and fun runners alike.

This is a family-friendly event, with a 1k and 2k kids' races happening before the 10k starts.