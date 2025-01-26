RunThrough Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January 2025
1 / 8
5 +
RunThrough Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January 2025
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£23.33 - £30
About
Join in this fast and flat 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon around Wales' iconic Chepstow Racecourse. Runners will be taken around tarmac paths as they race towards a PB or try their hands at a new distance. Come for the epic medal, buzzing atmosphere, and unique location.
Group of 6 Booking, Half Marathon, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sun, 26 Jan 2025
View logistics
Chepstow, United Kingdom
View location
4.5(269 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Chepstow Racecourse, St Lawrence Rd, Chepstow NP16 6BE, UK
Start times
Sunday 26 Jan 2025
Group of 6 Booking: TBCHalf Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:15 am5k: 10:25 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January 2025
Half Marathon
13.1mi
4 Loops
£30
10k
10km
2 Loops
£28
5k
5km
£26
Group of 6 Booking
£23.33
Route information
Take part in this fantastic race at Chepstow Racecourse, home of the Welsh Grand National - the biggest race event in Wales!
Taking place entirely inside the Chepstow Racecourse, runners will run along roads and paths as they loop around the course.
The whole course will be accurately marked and marshals will be cheering you along towards that epic finish-line.
- Half Marathon - 4 laps
- 10k - 2 laps
- 5k - 1 lap
Organiser route images
What's included
- Unique themed medal
- Chip timed results
- Free official event photographs
- Water & post-race goodies
How to get there
Chepstow Racecourse, St Lawrence Rd, Chepstow NP16 6BE, UKGet full directions
By Car
Not far from the toll-free Severn Bridge, Chepstow Racecourse is on the A466 Chepstow to Monmouth road.
From the M4 East (Junction 21) or M4 Westa(Junction 23), take the M48 and exit at Junction 2 (Chepstow), and follow the brown racecourse signs.
By Train
Chepstow Station, just a 10 minute walk from the town centre, is well served by trains from from Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham Spa, Derby, Gloucester, Newport and Nottingham.
Connections are available at Newport for London (Paddington), Hereford, Shrewsbury, Crewe, Manchester,Swansea and all parts of Wales. Also, Bristol, Bath, Exeter, Salisbury, Portsmouth and all parts of South and West England.
Connections are also available at Cheltenham Spa for Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland.
Shuttle Bus
There is a shuttle bus service that operates from Chepstow Train Station to the Racecourse via the town's bus station. The service also operates from Newport Train Station direct to the Racecourse.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon Start
10:15 10k Start
10:25 5k Start
13:00 Event ends
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your race to allow time to collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop your bag and warm up.
Age Requirements
Participants must be 11 and over to enter the 5k, 15 and over to enter the 10k, and 17 and over to enter the Half Marathon distance.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
FAQs
How many laps will I have to run at the Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January?
The course is a 5k loop so 5k runners will run 1 lap, 10k runners will run 2 laps, and Half Marathon runners will run 4 laps.
What kind of terrain does the Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January take place on?
The whole course is run on tarmac paths and roads inside the racecourse, so it's fast and a great chance for a PB.
Are there age requirements to enter the Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - January?
Yes, all entrants must be 11 and over to enter the 5k, 15 and over to enter the 10k, and 17 and over to enter the Half Marathon.
Reviews
4.5
269 reviews
Running in London Parks
£23.33 - £30