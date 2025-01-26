By Car

Not far from the toll-free Severn Bridge, Chepstow Racecourse is on the A466 Chepstow to Monmouth road.

From the M4 East (Junction 21) or M4 Westa(Junction 23), take the M48 and exit at Junction 2 (Chepstow), and follow the brown racecourse signs.

By Train

Chepstow Station, just a 10 minute walk from the town centre, is well served by trains from from Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham Spa, Derby, Gloucester, Newport and Nottingham.

Connections are available at Newport for London (Paddington), Hereford, Shrewsbury, Crewe, Manchester,Swansea and all parts of Wales. Also, Bristol, Bath, Exeter, Salisbury, Portsmouth and all parts of South and West England.

Connections are also available at Cheltenham Spa for Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland.

Shuttle Bus

There is a shuttle bus service that operates from Chepstow Train Station to the Racecourse via the town's bus station. The service also operates from Newport Train Station direct to the Racecourse.