Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Triathlon
£42 - £55
About
Prepare yourself for the return of the Dalwish Triathlon. The sea swim, fast bike course and coastal run make this an epic, scenic yet challenging event. With two events, one aimed at newcomers, push yourself to achieve something awesome.
Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Aquathlon and Supersprint
Sun, 22 Sept 2024
Dawlish Warren, United Kingdom
4.5(17 Reviews)
The event experience
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Dawlish Warren, Dawlish EX7 0NF, UK
Start times
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
Sprint Triathlon: 7:30 amSprint Aquathlon: 7:30 amSupersprint: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dawlish Triathlon
Sprint Triathlon
0.75km
24km
5km
£55
Supersprint
0.3km
16km
5km
£42
Sprint Aquathlon
0.75km
5km
£45
Route information
The Dawlish Triathlon & Aquathon takes advantage of Dawlish Warren's beautiful waters and stunning seaside views.
Triathletes can choose from two events, the Sprint Triathlon or the Supersprint, the second aimed at giving newcomers to the sport a taste of the action and a reason to stick around. If cycling is not your thing, we also have an aquathon with a swim & coast path run.
The course will begin with a sea swim, where athletes will cut through the waves before hopping on their bike for a sheltered circuit, and ending by running along the coastal path where they will be offered picturesque seaside views as they speed towards the finish line.
With just one noticeable climb, the majority of the bike ride is flat or downhill, providing a fast course for athletes to push themselves to their absolute best. The run finishes with a fast, flat coas path section along the sea wall.
The distances for each event are as follows:
Sprint:
750m sea swim, 24km bike, 5km run.
Supersprint:
300m sea swim, 16km bike, 5km run.
Sprint Aquathlon:
750m sea swim, 5km run.
What's included
- Quality t-shirt & swim hat
- Electronic chip timing (including transition splits)
- Age group awards
- Medals for all finishers
- Fully marked and marshalled courses
- Water Safety & First Aid teams
- Public Liability Insurance
- British Triathlon permitted
How to get there
Dawlish Warren, Dawlish EX7 0NF, UK
Parking
There is a pay & display car park at the event, make sure to pay the parking fee.
Event day logistics
06:00 Registration opens
07:30 Sprint Start
07:45 Registration closes
08:30 Supersprint Start
11:00 Cut-off time
11:00 - 11:30 Prize Presentation
Age Requirements
All athletes must be aged 15 or older in order to take part in this event.
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the Dawlish Triathlon?
The cut off time is 11:00 am for both races.
Can beginner's take part in the Dawlish Triathlon?
The Dawlish triathlon is recognised as an easy triathlon with a sea swim and both the bike and run courses being flat. The Go Tri event is the perfect event for newcomers to the sport, or for those who see a 750m sea swim as a little daunting.
Do I need a wetsuit for the Dawlish Triathlon?
For this event's wetsuits are not mandatory but it is advised that you wear one depending on the temperature of the water.
Are there toilets at the event?
Yes, toilets will be available from 6am on race day.
Reviews
4.5
17 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Good for beginners
Well organized
£42 - £55