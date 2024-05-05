Hart Triathlon Series
Hart Triathlon Series
£16 - £37
About
Get down to this fantastic May bank holiday triathlon event at the Hart Leisure Centre. This sprint distance triathlon also has options for kids to get involved, meaning the whole family can enjoy an active day out. Swim, cycle and run your way to glory and an awesome finisher's medal!
Sprint Triathlon, Tristar Start (Age 8), TriStar 1 (9 - 10 years), and 3 more
Mon, 6 May 2024
Fleet, United Kingdom
4.4(55 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Hart Leisure Centre, Emerald Ave, Fleet GU51 5HS, UK
Start times
Monday, 6 May 2024
Sprint Triathlon: 8:00 amTristar Start (Age 8): 1:00 pmTriStar 1 (9 - 10 years): 1:00 pmTriStar 2 (11 - 12 years) : 1:00 pmTriStar 3 (13 - 14 years): 1:00 pmYouth : 1:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Hart Triathlon Series
Sprint Triathlon
400m
20km
4.5km
£17.67 - £37
Tristar Start (Age 8)
50m
600m
£16
TriStar 1 (9 - 10 years)
150m
1200m
£16
TriStar 2 (11 - 12 years)
200m
1800m
£16
Route information
Sprint Triathlon - Swim 400m, Bike 20k, Run 5k
Taking place at Hart Leisure Centre, you can enjoy a nice pool swim, undulating traffic-free road cycle and smooth tarmac run at this sprint triathlon.
With a Kid's Aquathlon also taking place, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
What's included
- Medals for all finishers
- Aid stations
- Catering
- Chip timing
- Numbered racking
- Prizes for top finishers
- Showers
- T-Shirt (additional cost)
- Toilets
- Traffic free
How to get there
Hart Leisure Centre, Emerald Ave, Fleet GU51 5HS, UK
Parking
There will be parking available at the leisure centre.
By Public Transport
Fleet Railway Station is located 2 miles away from Hart Leisure Centre, and has services to Basingstoke and London Waterloo.
Event day logistics
08:00 Sprint Triathlon starts
13:00 Kids Aquathlon events start
Age Requirements (of the 31/12/2024)
- Sprint tri - 16+
- TriStar Start - 8yrs
- TriStar 1 - 9-10yrs
- TriStar 2 - 11-12yrs
- TriStar 3 - 13-14yrs
- Youth - 15-16yrs
Kit List
- Road bikes will be sufficient
- Wetsuits are not required
FAQs
Do I need a wetsuit at the Hart Triathlon Series?
As this is a pool swim, wetsuits will not be required.
How old must I be to take part in the Adult Sprint Triathlon at the Hart Triathlon Series?
You must be 16 or older as of the 31/12/2024.
Is there parking at the Hart Triathlon Series?
Yes, there will be parking available on-site at the Hart Leisure Centre.
Reviews
55 reviews
