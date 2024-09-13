Land's End 100
Land's End 100
£40 - £43
About
Explore the stunning Cornish Peninsula as you cycle along its quiet country roads. Offering three distances, there's a distance for every level of cyclist. Experience amazing views of the sea and landscape during this exhilarating event.
Long Route, Medium Route and Short Route
Sat, 14 Sept 2024
Marazion, United Kingdom
The event experience
Atmosphere
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Marazion TR17 0EP, UK
Start times
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
Long Route: 8:00 amMedium Route: 8:15 amShort Route: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Land's End 100
Short Route
46mi
1 Loop
£40
Medium Route
72mi
1 Loop
£41.50
Long Route
105mi
1 Loop
£43
Route information
All three courses will be along the Cornwall coast. They will all start and finish at Folly Field, Marazion, near Penzance.
The short route will consist of 46 miles of cycling. Initially heading east, riders will then turn northwards towards Hayle. The route then passes through Towednack, before turning west for a stretch that passes through Zennor, Porthmeor and the historic village of St Just. Cyclists will continue south towards the iconic destination of Land's End. Having reached this spot, the route heads east back to Marazion.
The 74 mile-long medium route begins by heading inland towards St Hilary and Townshend. After reaching Troon, riders will loop past the former mining town of Camborne, bringing them out onto the Cornish coast at scenic Portreath. The course will head west at Hayle, and then will take the same format as the short route, continuing west, turning south to Land's End, and then finishing back at Marazion.
The long route is composed of 105 miles of cycling. Initially, it will follow the medium route to Townshend, but will then turn south, heading to the picturesque port of Porthleven. The course then reaches the village of Mullion and will head as far south as Ruan Minor after which cyclists will turn north, riding through the Lizard National Nature Reserve and up to Gweek, at the head of the Helford River. Continuing north, the route will reach Camborne, and will then mirror the medium route.
Feed Stations
There are a total of 3 feed stations for the whole event, at miles 22, 50 and 72. These are located at St Just Sports Centre, Portreath Millenium Hall and Mawgan Recreation Hall.
Riders can't spend more than 10 minutes at each station.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Event T-shirt
- Goody bag
- Category prizes
- Chip-timed event
- Fully marked and marshalled course
- Quality feed stations
- Event photography
- Post race massage
- Mechanical support
- Professional first aid cover
How to get there
Marazion TR17 0EP, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is a car park at Folly Field and another in Marazion.
By Car
Marazion is located just off the A30 and A394.
Event day logistics
07:00 Event HQ and registration opens
08:00 Long Route starts
08:15 Medium Route starts
08:30 Short Route starts
17:00 Cut-off for all riders
Age Requirements
- Cyclist must be at least 11 years old to compete in the short route.
- Cyclist must be at least 12 years old to compete in the medium route.
- Cyclist must be at least 15 years old to compete in the long route.
All riders under 15 must be accompanied on the ride by an adult also entered into the same route as them.
Race Packs
All race packs will be collected from event HQ at Folly Field in Marazion on the morning of the event. These will include your bike number, timing chip and other information you'll need.
FAQs
When will I receive my race pack for the Land's End 100?
All race packs will be collected from event HQ on the morning of the event.
Are there any age restrictions for the Land's End 100?
Yes, all riders must be aged 11 or over to compete in the Short route, 12 or over for the Medium and 15 or over for the Long. Everyone under 15 must be accompanied by and adult.
Is there a cut-off time for the Land's End 100?
Yes, all runner must finish the ride before 17:00.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£40 - £43