Land's End 100

All three courses will be along the Cornwall coast. They will all start and finish at Folly Field, Marazion, near Penzance.

The short route will consist of 46 miles of cycling. Initially heading east, riders will then turn northwards towards Hayle. The route then passes through Towednack, before turning west for a stretch that passes through Zennor, Porthmeor and the historic village of St Just. Cyclists will continue south towards the iconic destination of Land's End. Having reached this spot, the route heads east back to Marazion.

The 74 mile-long medium route begins by heading inland towards St Hilary and Townshend. After reaching Troon, riders will loop past the former mining town of Camborne, bringing them out onto the Cornish coast at scenic Portreath. The course will head west at Hayle, and then will take the same format as the short route, continuing west, turning south to Land's End, and then finishing back at Marazion.

The long route is composed of 105 miles of cycling. Initially, it will follow the medium route to Townshend, but will then turn south, heading to the picturesque port of Porthleven. The course then reaches the village of Mullion and will head as far south as Ruan Minor after which cyclists will turn north, riding through the Lizard National Nature Reserve and up to Gweek, at the head of the Helford River. Continuing north, the route will reach Camborne, and will then mirror the medium route.

Feed Stations

There are a total of 3 feed stations for the whole event, at miles 22, 50 and 72. These are located at St Just Sports Centre, Portreath Millenium Hall and Mawgan Recreation Hall.

Riders can't spend more than 10 minutes at each station.