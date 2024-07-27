London T100

By Car

ExCeL is accessed from the A13 but this will be particularly busy on race days because of the road closures in operation.

The A13 can be reached from central London, Blackwall and Rotherhithe Tunnels, the A406 North Circular, M25 and M11. ExCeL Parking is signed from both Gallions Reach roundabout (from the East) and Canning Town (from the West).

Please check for any weekend roadworks that may affect these routes.

*Be sure to plan your journey carefully, roads will be closed for racing during the weekend.*

Venue Parking

The West entrance to ExCeL has a 1.9m height restriction. Please navigate to the East entrance if you transport your bike on a roof rack or if you have a high or wide vehicle.

All parking at ExCeL is charged at a daily rate of £25 which is payable via Pay and Display tickets which are available for purchase within the car parks.

*Plan to arrive (at least) 90 minutes before your start time to avoid being late for your race.*

Public Transport

Nearest Stations are:

Canning Town (Jubilee Line) 1.6 miles from ExCeL.

Stratford 3.5 miles from ExCeL.

West Ham 1.8 miles from ExCeL.

Prince Regent DLR 0.1 miles from ExCeL.

Important Travel Information

Bikes are allowed on the DLR off-peak and at weekends but are limited to a maximum of two bikes per set of doors.

Due to these limitations, and in light of the number of competitors taking part in the triathlon over the weekend, we recommend that competitors with bicycles either cycle to the event or travel by car.