London T100
£51.67 - £249
About
Following an epic day of racing in 2023 the London Triathlon returns in 2024 under a new name - London T100. The newly branded event will keep all the same distances from last year with the exception of the new 100KM Triathlon replacing the Middle Distance and the introduction of a Pro Race. This fantastic city centre, closed-road triathlon is designed to soak up the summer sun and take in the London sights. Participants will love the support from the crowds along the course, and there’s a variety of distances for all abilities to get involved in.
Sun, 28 Jul 2024
London, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK
Start times
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
London T100: TBCSprint: TBCSuper Sprint: TBCOlympic: TBCSprint Team Relay: TBCOlympic Team Relay: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for London T100
London T100
2km
80km
18km
£249
Sprint
0.75km
20km
5km
£89
Super Sprint
0.4km
10km
2.5km
£75
Olympic
1.5km
40km
10km
£129
Route information
This iconic central London event gives you an incredible opportunity to swim-bike-run on closed roads through our amazing capital city.
All competitors will swim in the Royal Victoria Dock and run around the London Docklands, cheered on by thousands of spectators. The bike route varies depending on the distance and category you choose.
The iconic Olympic and 100KM distance events have a bike route like no other! You can whizz past some of London’s most infamous landmarks including the Tower of London, the London Eye and Big Ben.
What's included
- Finisher’s Medal
- Free event branded swim hat
- Event race pack (inc race number, bike number, timing chip)
- Post-event hydration
- Stunning closed road course
How to get there
Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK
By Car
ExCeL is accessed from the A13 but this will be particularly busy on race days because of the road closures in operation.
The A13 can be reached from central London, Blackwall and Rotherhithe Tunnels, the A406 North Circular, M25 and M11. ExCeL Parking is signed from both Gallions Reach roundabout (from the East) and Canning Town (from the West).
Please check for any weekend roadworks that may affect these routes.
*Be sure to plan your journey carefully, roads will be closed for racing during the weekend.*
Venue Parking
The West entrance to ExCeL has a 1.9m height restriction. Please navigate to the East entrance if you transport your bike on a roof rack or if you have a high or wide vehicle.
All parking at ExCeL is charged at a daily rate of £25 which is payable via Pay and Display tickets which are available for purchase within the car parks.
*Plan to arrive (at least) 90 minutes before your start time to avoid being late for your race.*
Public Transport
Nearest Stations are:
Canning Town (Jubilee Line) 1.6 miles from ExCeL.
Stratford 3.5 miles from ExCeL.
West Ham 1.8 miles from ExCeL.
Prince Regent DLR 0.1 miles from ExCeL.
Important Travel Information
Bikes are allowed on the DLR off-peak and at weekends but are limited to a maximum of two bikes per set of doors.
Due to these limitations, and in light of the number of competitors taking part in the triathlon over the weekend, we recommend that competitors with bicycles either cycle to the event or travel by car.
Event day logistics
Further details coming soon.
Spectator Info
The London T100 promises to be a great day out of both athletes and spectators.
Family and friends are always encouraged to come down, cheer on the triathletes & help create the incredible atmosphere London is famous for. Inside the ExCeL, you’ll find a great selection of food & drink, a bar and exclusive deals from the event partners. It’s completely free for all spectators to enter the ExCeL on the day.
Swim
Spectators can view the whole of the swim course from the dock edge, next to the start pontoon. You can access the dock edge, via the stairs or lift located on the South side of the main hall.
The Finish Line
As your athlete starts their final lap, it is suggested you make your way to the finish line– it’s an electrifying atmosphere! Make sure you cheer as loud as you can as your athletes cross that all-important finish line.
FAQs
I have a disability can I still participate in London T100 2024?
This is an all-inclusive event and T100 will do their utmost to accommodate participants with disabilities. Please contact London@t100triathlon.com with any questions or further information.
When will I find out my start time for London T100 2024?
Start times and wave allocations will be sent out to you via email and and posted on the website around 2 weeks prior to the event.
When should I receive my race pack for London T100 2024?
Your race pack will be ready and waiting for you to collect at the event, please check your email leading up to the event for your start time.
What is contained in my race pack for London T100 2024?
Our race pack will contain your race number, bike and helmet stickers and transition wristband. When picking up your race pack you will also pick up a timing chip. If any of the items listed above are missing, please come to the Help Desk on the day of the event and our friendly event staff can assist you. All swim caps will be collected at the Swim Assembly on the day of your race.
Do I need a wetsuit for London T100 2024?
A wetsuit is compulsory and it is your responsibility to ensure you have one on race day. The wetsuit will not only keep you warm, but will also help you swim faster as it provides you with extra buoyancy. Wetsuits must be worn up to 25°C. Should the water temperature exceed 25°C wetsuits are not permitted and changes to the event may be made at the organisers discretion. Surf and shortie wetsuits are allowed, but these are totally different to a triathlon specific wetsuit, which is designed for swimming and fits like a second skin.
Can I listen to a personal music player whilst racing in London T100 2024?
No, you will be unable to hear other competitors or the marshals when you are wearing one and consequently pose a threat to others.
How can I find out my finish time from London T100 2024?
Provisional results will be texted to participants within 1.5 hours of completing the event. All results will then be reviewed and put onto https://sportstats.one/
Who do I contact for lost property at London T100 2024?
All lost property should be handed into the Help Desk over the event weekend, therefore if you are on site and notice you have lost something please head here. For all other lost property queries, please contact London@t100triathlon.com
Is water available during London T100 2024?
Water will be handed out on the run course and at the finish line. There will be no water stations on the bike course – it is your responsibility to ensure that you have enough fluid to keep yourself hydrated on the bike leg.
What is the difference between T100 and Challenge London?
They are the same event. The Challenge event has now become London T100 and therefore the event has been rebranded.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£51.67 - £249