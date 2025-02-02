OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run
1 / 4
1 +
OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£30 - £35
About
Get down to Hinchingbrooke Country Park for this fabulous running event from Zig Zag. Depending on whether you start at 9am or 11am, you will have 6 or 4 hours to complete the distance of your choosing. Come for the supportive atmosphere and finisher medal.
5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and 2 more
View details
Sun, 2 Feb 2025
View logistics
Huntingdon, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(9 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Zig Zag Running.
Where and when
Location
Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Brampton Rd, Huntingdon PE29 6DB, UK
Start times
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
5k: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 amHalf Marathon: 9:00 amFull Marathon: 9:00 amUltra Marathon: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run
5k
5km
£30 - £35
10k
10km
£30 - £35
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30 - £35
Full Marathon
26.2mi
£30 - £35
Route information
Terrain Paths, grass, woodland trail Route Type Loop
Whether you are looking to run your 1st 10k, or your 50th Marathon, the brilliant Zig Zag Running team will cheer you all the way around.
In this 6-hour/4-hour event, you will run as much and as far as you want during the time. There are two waves for this event, meaning you have the choice to start at 9 am or 11 am. Wave 1 runners will have a 6-hour time limit and wave 2 runners will have a 4-hour time limit.
As long as you are leaving base camp by the 05:59:59 time mark, you can get one more lap in.
What's included
- Medal (Lucky-Dip or Event Medal)
- Coffee and Cake
- Event marshals
- Water/aid stations
- Bag drop
- Parking (additional fee)
- Chip-timed results
How to get there
Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Brampton Rd, Huntingdon PE29 6DB, UKGet full directions
By Car
Hinchingbrooke Country Park is situated 20 miles north-west of Cambridge, in the town of Huntingdon. It can be accessed from the A1, A14 or the A141.
Parking
Parking will be available at the Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which is just a short walk from the Country Park. A marshal will be present to assist you with parking and direct you to the venue. Please note there is a small fee for parking.
By Train
Huntingdon Train Station is just a short distance from the Country Park.
Event day logistics
09:00 Wave 1 starts
11:00 Wave 2 starts
15:00 Event ends
Age Requirements
Participants must be 18 and over to take part.
Race Packs
Participants can pick up their race number from Race HQ/Base Camp at the allocated time told to them upon arrival.
Bag Drop
Bag drop available, but valuables are left at the risk of participant. It is advised to leave valuables with family/friends or in the car.
Waves
Participants have the choice to start their race at 9 am or 11 am. Please note that both waves will end at 3 pm, meaning those in the second wave will have a shorter time limit than those in the first wave.
You can select the wave you wish to be part of at the checkout.
Lucky Dip Medal
This event has an event medal for everyone taking part, but there's is also a Lucky Dip Option when booking, where your medal choice will be a random selection from the amazing Zig Zag Running collection.
Cupless Event
Please note the event has gone cupless, so please bring your own water bottle to the event.
FAQs
What qualifies me to run as an affiliated candidate?
Participants must be affiliated with a EA/UKA club and have an EA/UKA number to qualify.
Is there a bag drop?
Yes this will be within the Countryside Centre. Valuables are left at the risk of the participant. It is advised to leave valuables with family/friends or in the car.
Are there toilets?
Yes there are toilets en block at the cafe and within the Countryside Centre
Reviews
4.7
9 reviews
Running in London Parks
£30 - £35