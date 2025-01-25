Pagan Trails

Explore the iconic landscape of Dartmoor with this trail running event based in Chagford, Devon. With Chagford lying on the northeastern corner of the moor, the route will take you to the stone circles and pagan sites scattered across north Dartmoor. Both the marathon and half marathon courses start and finish at Chagford Cricket and Football Club.

These courses are designed to be challenging, with the marathon spanning over 28 miles, with 1500m+ of ascent, and the half marathon spanning over 14 miles, with almost 700m of ascent. You'll have to contend with the wintry weather conditions, so marathon runners will be tracked as they make their way across the moor.

Along the route, marathon runners will be able to access 4 fully-stocked aid stations. Half marathon runners will have access to 2. These aid stations will be outdoors.