Pagan Trails
£44 - £66
About
Discover Dartmoor and its ancient pagan sites with this unique trail running event. Starting from Chagford, runners can choose to cover either 28 miles for the marathon or 14 miles for the half marathon. Come equipped for winter weather and head out into the moor, before you're rewarded with your finisher's medal upon completion.
Marathon and Half Marathon
Sat, 25 Jan 2025
Chagford, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
War Memorial Playing Fields, Manor Rd, Chagford, Newton Abbot TQ13 8AS, UK
Start times
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
Marathon: 8:30 amHalf Marathon: 11:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Pagan Trails
Marathon
28mi
£64 - £66
Half Marathon
14mi
£44 - £46
Route information
Explore the iconic landscape of Dartmoor with this trail running event based in Chagford, Devon. With Chagford lying on the northeastern corner of the moor, the route will take you to the stone circles and pagan sites scattered across north Dartmoor. Both the marathon and half marathon courses start and finish at Chagford Cricket and Football Club.
These courses are designed to be challenging, with the marathon spanning over 28 miles, with 1500m+ of ascent, and the half marathon spanning over 14 miles, with almost 700m of ascent. You'll have to contend with the wintry weather conditions, so marathon runners will be tracked as they make their way across the moor.
Along the route, marathon runners will be able to access 4 fully-stocked aid stations. Half marathon runners will have access to 2. These aid stations will be outdoors.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- tracking for marathon runners
- GPX files
- Well-stocked aid stations
- First Aid
How to get there
War Memorial Playing Fields, Manor Rd, Chagford, Newton Abbot TQ13 8AS, UKGet full directions
By Car
Chagford is a 38-minute drive from Exeter via the A30.
By Public Transport
From Exeter, Chagford can be reached by catching the 173 bus.
Event day logistics
08:30 Marathon starts
11:00 Half marathon starts
15:30 Half marathon cut-off time
16:30 Marathon cut-off time
Age Requirements
Participants must be aged 18 or older to participate in the marathon, and aged 17 or older to participate in the half marathon.
Mandatory Kit List
- Waterproof jacket
- Trail shoes
- Backpack
- Capacity to carry 1 litre fluid (Marathon), 1/2 litre (half Marathon)
- Spare warm long-sleeve baselayer (to be carried)
- Warm hat and gloves
- Waterproof leggings (Marathon)
- Emergency food
- Emergency foil blanket
- Headtorch (Marathon)
- Mobile phone with Race Director and Lead Medic numbers.
FAQs
What age do I have to be to participate in Pagan Trails?
Runners in the marathon should be at least 18 years old. Those taking part in the half marathon should be at least 17 years old.
What should I wear for Pagan Trails?
All runners must wear a waterproof jacket and trail shoes, and should bring a backpack, a spare baselayer, a warm hat and gloves. Those running in the marathon should also wear waterproof leggings.
What are the cut-off times for Pagan Trails?
Runners have 8 hours to complete the marathon and 4.5 hours to complete the half marathon. These times will be strictly enforced.
£44 - £66