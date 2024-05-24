Race The Tide
1 / 5
2 +
Race The Tide
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£32 - £56
About
Explore the glorious Flete Estate in South Devon at this trail running event. Choose from 3 scenic routes, ranging in length from 8.5 miles to 28.5 miles. Each course combines a mixture of private footpaths, bridle paths and coastal paths. Come along for the incredible views and your bespoke finisher's medal!
Long Marathon , Long Half Marathon and Woodland Trail
View details
Sat, 25 May 2024
View logistics
Mothecombe, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(10 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OuterEdge Events.
Where and when
Location
Mothecombe, Plymouth PL8 1LB, UK
Start times
Saturday, 25 May 2024
Long Marathon : 10:30 amLong Half Marathon: 2:15 pmWoodland Trail: 2:15 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Race The Tide
Long Marathon
28.5mi
£54 - £56
Long Half Marathon
15.5mi
£42 - £44
Woodland Trail
8.5mi
£32 - £34
Route information
Set on the stunning grounds of South Devon's Flete Estate, this trail running event boasts 3 incredible routes - a Long Marathon, with almost 29 miles of tracks and trails, a Long Half Marathon of 15.5 miles, and a Watery Woodland Trail of 8.5 miles. You'll follow private footpaths, the South West coast path, and cross fields and woodland.
Race The Tide Long Marathon was in the Runner's World Top 100 worldwide events in 2022. It includes running along Bigbury beach and across the causeway to Burgh Island, made famous by Agatha Christie as she wrote two books while staying on the island. You'll take in the South West Coast Path, Wonwell Beach, Mothecombe, South Hams and the Erme estuary.
The Half Marathon is a combination of beautiful woodland and estuarine trails for the first 7 miles before racing the tide at Wonwell Beach. From here the route follows the Coastal Path section, west of Mothecombe and then follows the Marathon route from here to the finish. The total ascent is approximately 613 metres.
The 8.5-mile Watery Woodland Trail is primarily a tour of the Flete Estate’s privately owned woodland and estuarine trails. It has just 3 hills at miles 4, 6 and 8. An aid station will be situated halfway around the course and you will be racing the tide at mile 7.5.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Bespoke event T-shirt available for purchase
- Digital timing
- Fully marked & marshalled course
- Well-stocked aid stations
- Free parking
- First Aid on course
How to get there
Mothecombe, Plymouth PL8 1LB, UKGet full directions
Parking
Free parking will be available at Flete Estate.
Event day logistics
10:30 Long Marathon starts 14:15 Long Half Marathon & Woodland Trail start
Please note that these times are TBC.
Age Requirements
Participants must be 17 years of age on race day for the Woodland Trail and 18 years of age on race day for the Long Half and Long Marathon.
Aid Stations
The Long Marathon distance will feature 4 aid stations, the Long Half will feature 3 aid stations and the Woodland Trail will feature 2 aid stations.
Compulsory Kit for Half Marathon & Marathon
- Capacity to carry 750ml of water (we are cupless and do NOT provide plastic cups). We will not be pouring water or coke into cupped hands!
- Survival blanket OR Waterproof jacket
- Whistle
- Mobile phone with stored numbers for Race Directors below
- Emergency food
- Trail shoes
Compulsory for Woodland Trail
- Capacity to carry 250ml of water (we are cupless and do NOT provide plastic cups). We will not be pouring water or coke into cupped hands!
- Trail shoes
- Mobile phone with stored number for Race Director
FAQs
Can I participate in Race The Tide with my dog?
No, dogs will not be permitted at this event.
What will the terrain be like at Race the Tide?
This is a trail running event, so the courses will consist of a mixture of tracks, trails, footpaths, bridle paths and fields.
Reviews
4.8
10 reviews
Running in London Parks
£32 - £56