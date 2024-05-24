Set on the stunning grounds of South Devon's Flete Estate, this trail running event boasts 3 incredible routes - a Long Marathon, with almost 29 miles of tracks and trails, a Long Half Marathon of 15.5 miles, and a Watery Woodland Trail of 8.5 miles. You'll follow private footpaths, the South West coast path, and cross fields and woodland.

Race The Tide Long Marathon was in the Runner's World Top 100 worldwide events in 2022. It includes running along Bigbury beach and across the causeway to Burgh Island, made famous by Agatha Christie as she wrote two books while staying on the island. You'll take in the South West Coast Path, Wonwell Beach, Mothecombe, South Hams and the Erme estuary.

The Half Marathon is a combination of beautiful woodland and estuarine trails for the first 7 miles before racing the tide at Wonwell Beach. From here the route follows the Coastal Path section, west of Mothecombe and then follows the Marathon route from here to the finish. The total ascent is approximately 613 metres.

The 8.5-mile Watery Woodland Trail is primarily a tour of the Flete Estate’s privately owned woodland and estuarine trails. It has just 3 hills at miles 4, 6 and 8. An aid station will be situated halfway around the course and you will be racing the tide at mile 7.5.