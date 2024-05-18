Roadford Lake Swim

Taking place at the scenic Roadford Lake, with its backdrop of rolling countryside and proximity to the Wolf Valley and Dartmoor, this event has a range of distances for seasoned swimmers and novices alike.

Swim in the amazing open waters of the Lake, which are not usually open for swimming. The swim course has 750m and 1,250m laps.

New for 2024, there is now a 750m distance event. Consisting of one lap of the 750m course, this is perfect for participants new to open-water swimming and younger children.

More experienced swimmers can take on the 5k, 2.5k or 1,500m swims.