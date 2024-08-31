Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn

This second instalment of the popular Roadford Lake Triathlon will take place in September, bringing a variety of races to this brilliant venue where swimming is not usually permitted. Enjoy a swim in the lake, a bike leg taking in the quiet rolling roads in the surrounding area, and a fantastic new-and-improved run route along gravel paths. With lakeside camping also available, why not make a weekend of it?

Enter individually or in teams, with relay events available for Sprint and Standard distances and each team member taking on a different discipline.