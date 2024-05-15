The Hafren Ultra

The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.

If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Hafren, runners will take on the first stage of the event.

On the first leg of the event runners take on a quick 27 miles of inspiring scenery, a 4-mile mountain trek up the Plynlimon, and along the start of Britain's longest river path.

A Race Marshall will be in waiting at the source to ensure that everybody has arrived safely and competitors can then commence their journey.

The altitude drop from the source at this stage is a remarkable 1,600ft, enabling you to pick up plenty of speed.

Checkpoint Food

It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are: