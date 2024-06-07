The Llangollen 50k

07:40 Wave 1 registration

08:00 Wave 1 50k starts

08:10 Wave 2 registration

08:30 Wave 2 50k starts

08:40 Wave 3 registration

09:00 Wave 3 50k starts

Registration

Registration will be located at Llangollen Leisure Centre. You will be able to register in waves depending on your start time. At registration you will receive a map and route description.

Cut-off Times

There will be an overall cut-off time of 10 hours to complete the 50k run. Checkpoints will close to reflect this. Runners arriving at checkpoints after these cut-off times will be retired from the race:

Checkpoint 1 - 10:45

Checkpoint 2 - 13:00

Checkpoint 3 - 16:00

Checkpoints

There will be vegan friendly checkpoints stocked with suitable nutritional products from the likes of Nine Bar and Mountain Fuel. The three checkpoints will be located at:

11k - Bwlch y Groes

24k - Corwen Leisure Centre

39k - Ceiriog Forest

Outfit Member Entry

The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.