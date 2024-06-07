The Llangollen 50k
The Llangollen 50k
£47.50
About
A truly beautiful ultra marathon course out and back along the River Dee, you won't be short of stunning views to keep you going over this 50k distance. Enjoy the summer sun and the most amazing North Wales countryside at The Llangollen 50k.
50k
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
Llangollen, United Kingdom
3.8(7 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Llangollen Leisure Centre, Dinbren Rd, Llangollen LL20 8TG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
50k: 7:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Llangollen 50k
50k
50km
Route information
This 50k will be an out and back route along the River Dee, crossing over to river at the halfway mark to come back and finish at Llangollen Leisure Centre. You will follow the Dee Valley Way to Corwen, and the North Berwyn Way back towards Llangollen. There'll be some serious ascents reaching nearly 7000ft over the entire route, with a high point of 2071ft at Berwyn hilltop of Moel Fferna.
There'll be three checkpoints along the route with feed stations at 11k, 21k and 39k.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Fully marshalled
- Vegan friendly feed stations
How to get there
Llangollen Leisure Centre, Dinbren Rd, Llangollen LL20 8TG, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is not provided by the event. Participants should arrive with adequate time to park their vehicle.
By Car
Please follow directions to Llangollen Leisure Centre, Dinbren Rd, Llangollen LL20 8TG, UK
Event day logistics
07:40 Wave 1 registration
08:00 Wave 1 50k starts
08:10 Wave 2 registration
08:30 Wave 2 50k starts
08:40 Wave 3 registration
09:00 Wave 3 50k starts
Registration
Registration will be located at Llangollen Leisure Centre. You will be able to register in waves depending on your start time. At registration you will receive a map and route description.
Cut-off Times
There will be an overall cut-off time of 10 hours to complete the 50k run. Checkpoints will close to reflect this. Runners arriving at checkpoints after these cut-off times will be retired from the race:
- Checkpoint 1 - 10:45
- Checkpoint 2 - 13:00
- Checkpoint 3 - 16:00
Checkpoints
There will be vegan friendly checkpoints stocked with suitable nutritional products from the likes of Nine Bar and Mountain Fuel. The three checkpoints will be located at:
- 11k - Bwlch y Groes
- 24k - Corwen Leisure Centre
- 39k - Ceiriog Forest
Outfit Member Entry
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.
FAQs
What is Outfit Member Entry for The Llangollen 50k?
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.
Will there be water stations along The Llangollen 50k route?
Yes, there'll be water and nutrition available at the 3 checkpoints at 11k, 21k and 39k.
What time does The Llangollen 50k start?
There will 3 start waves for this event at 08:00 (Wave 1) 08:30 (Wave 2), 09:00 (Wave 3).
Reviews
3.8
7 reviews
