The One for the Planet powered by Climategames

This brand new event is bringing a jam-packed day of triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, aquathlon, swimming and running races to Dorney Lake in Windsor. Dorney Lake, the former Olympic rowing venue where GB claimed gold in 2012, is the perfect setting, with its fast, flat, closed road running and bike route and its clear waters, which are ideal for a summertime swim.

The triathlon, aquabike, aquathlon and duathlon events come in a range of distances, from standard to sprint and supersprint. Running enthusiasts can complete a 5k, 10k or 15k around the lake, and keen swimmers will be able to select a 750m, 1500m or 3000m swim.