The Pendine Sands Races
1 / 3
The Pendine Sands Races
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£29 - £300
About
Come for a unique racing experience along the beautiful beach at the Pendine Sands. Open to all abilities, take on a 5k, 10k or half marathon, running solo or in a group. Expect stunning scenery as you complete this fantastic race.
Half Marathon and 10k or 5k
View details
Sun, 14 Apr 2024
View logistics
Pendine, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(8 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
1 Sea View, Pendine, Carmarthen SA33 4NY, UK
Start times
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
Half Marathon: TBC10k or 5k : TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Pendine Sands Races
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £300
10k or 5k
10km
£29 - £250
Route information
All races will take place on the Pendine Sands beach. The sand underfoot is quite firm and absolutely perfect for running on, especially for barefoot running.
Half Marathon
This half marathon event is an out and back along the Pendine Sands. Starting from Barnacles Cafe, first to make up the distance you run down the beach 0.6 miles before turning back to the starting location and then running down the beach again to Ginst point, then looping back to Pendine for the race finish.
10k & 5k
An out and back along the beach, turning at a point where a race marshal holds a flag.
What's included
- Bespoke Pendine Finisher's Medal
- Category awards
- Water stations
How to get there
1 Sea View, Pendine, Carmarthen SA33 4NY, UKGet full directions
By Car
Pendine lies off of the A477 between Kilgetty and St Clears. It is a 29-minute drive from Carmarthen and a 58-minute drive from Milford Haven.
Parking
There is a pay and display carpark close to the start area. Parking will be limited so please car share where possible.
Event day logistics
10:00 Half marathon starts
10:20 5k starts
10:30 10k starts
Registration
Registration will be open on the day in the carpark by Barnacles Cafe. Look out for the Orange G4 Land Rover! This is where you will receive your race number.
Age Requirements
You will need to aged 16 or over to compete in the 5k and 10k. The half marathon is open to those 18 or over.
Water Stations
There is one water station on the 5k and 2 on the 10k.
There will be three water stations around the course for the Half Marathon.
Awards
The first male and female of the 5k, 10k and Half Marathon will be awarded a trophy.
Kit List
- Backpack or equivalent
- Ordnance Survey Map of the route (our downloadable maps are fine)
- Route Directions
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- First Aid Kit
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
FAQs
What is the terrain like for the The Pendine Sands Races?
These races will be along the beach which is firm underfoot and makes for good running conditions.
Do I have to run the The Pendine Sands Races?
Not at all, walkers can participate! There will be a 4 hour cut off time due to the tide table.
How old do I have to be to take part in The Pendine Sands Races?
The 5k and 10k is open to those 16 and above and the half marathon is open to those 18 and above.
Reviews
4.8
8 reviews
Running in London Parks
£29 - £300