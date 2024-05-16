The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.

If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Plod Ultra, runners will take on the second stage of the event.

Initially the route strays far from the river, going through Holly bush, Rhyd-y-felin, and finally rejoining the river Severn at Dolerw Park, passing the Gorsedd stone circle, marking the site of Newton’s Eisteddfod.

Carry along the river Severn which joins the Montgomery Canal Walk, past the Pwll Penarth Nature Reserve, Welsh-pool, Offa’s Dyke Path, Breidden Hills through to Montford Bridge.

Runners will continue through Bicton entering the outskirts of Shrewsbury and finally reaching the Premier Inn in Shrewsbury, SY1 1PG, which is the finish.