The Tour de Northamptonshire Cyclosportive
£30 - £45
About
This fantastic event cycling is suitable for cyclists of all abilities, and takes you on a beautiful route through the Northamptonshire countryside. Enjoy the mostly flat route, along quiet country lanes with a few hills for you to take on. The well stocked feed station will power you to the finish line.
60 Mile, 40 Mile and 30 Mile
Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Haselbech, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Naseby Village Hall, Sports Court & Recreation Ground, Naseby Rd, Haselbech, Naseby NN6 6DE, UK
Start times
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
60 Mile: 8:00 am40 Mile: 8:30 am30 Mile: 9:00 am
Event summary
30 Mile
30mi
£30
40 Mile
40mi
£40
60 Mile
60mi
£45
Route information
This three distance circular event starts and finishes at Naseby Village Hall just outside of Northampton in a wonderful central location only 5 minutes from Junction 2 A14.
The 30 mile route begins with a long descent past Cottesbrooke Hall & Gardens, before the climb into Brixworth, continuing the undulating course through the villages of Walgrave, Broughton and Thorpe Malsor, before the gradual climb back to Naseby passing by Harrington Air Base War Memorial and Kelmarsh Hall.
The 40 mile route also begins with a short descent out of Naseby before climbing up to Cold Ashby. You will then ride past Hollowell reservoir, cross Ravensthorpe Reservoir before continuing along the undulating route into Brixworth and the welcome descent to Pitsford Reservoir causeway. Heading into picturesque Sywell village you will pass the Aerodrome before reaching the first aid station at 18 miles. Heading back out close to Sywell Reservoir you continue through stunning countryside and villages to the next feed station at Great Cransley Village Hall (28 miles). The final push back to Naseby will take you past Cransley Reservoir, Harrington Aerodrome and War Memorial, and Kelmarsh Hall.
The 60 mile route follows the 40 mile route to Cold Ashby but stretches out to Yelvertoft and West Haddon before heading back to Hollowell and Ravensthorpe Reservoirs. Crossing the causeway of Pitsford reservoir you will head to picturesque Sywell Village, past the aerodrome to the first feed station (26 miles). The route then takes in a loop around Sywell Reservoir before heading up to Broughton village via Orlingbury. You will then reach the final feed station at Great Cransley (39 miles). Heading out to Thorpe Malsor past Cransley Reservoir, onwards to Harrington Aerodrome and the War Memorial, the 60 mile route continues to Braybrooke close to the River Jordan, before heading back south to Arthingworth, Kelmarsh and into Naseby to the finish.
What's included
- Feed stations
- Finisher's medal
- Glass of Prosecco
- Free Parking
How to get there
Naseby Village Hall, Sports Court & Recreation Ground, Naseby Rd, Haselbech, Naseby NN6 6DE, UK
Parking
There will be free parking available at the village hall.
Event day logistics
07:30 Registration opens
08:00 - 08:45 60 mile route start times
08:30 - 09:15 40 mile route start times
09:00 - 09:30 30 mile route start times
*Riders should not arrive more than 30 minutes before their route start time. This is to prevent queues forming at registration and toilet facilities. There will be a rolling start with groups of around 15 riders setting off at 5-minute intervals.
Registration
Registration opens at 07.30 and will be inside the Village Hall. You will receive two race numbers – one to attach to your bike helmet and the other to the front of your bike. Please make sure that both numbers are always clearly visible.
Age Requirements
- 30 mile route: All riders must be aged 14 or older on the day of the event
- 40 and 60 mile route: All riders must be aged 16 or older on the day of the event
Aid Stations
There are two feed stations – Sywell Village Hall and Great Cransley Village Hall.
Great Cransley is available on all three routes and will provide water, tea, coffee, homemade cakes, sweet and savoury snacks. Toilet facilities will be available.
The feed station at Sywell Village Hall is accessible to riders on the XL (40 mile) and XXL (60 mile) routes. There will be the opportunity refill water bottles, with sweet and savoury snacks available.
Cut-Off Times
The cut-off time for this event is 14:30, by which time all riders must have crossed the finish line.
Any riders on the 60 mile route that have not reached Sywell Village feed station by 11.15am will be asked to continue the ride on the 40 mile route. This is to ensure that all riders have safely completed the course within the cut-off time.
Mandatory Kit
- Bike (well maintained)
- Helmet (must meet minimum BSEN1078 safety standards
- At least one refillable water bottle with minimum 500ml capacity
- Spare inner tube, tyre levers and pump
- Mobile phone for emergencies
- Weather appropriate clothing
Recommended Kit
- Working Red rear light
- First Aid Kit
- Additional basic tools
- Working front light
- Additional snacks if required for dietary needs
Reviews
£30 - £45