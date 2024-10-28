The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
£10 - £30
About
This virtual running event inspired by Guy Fawkes Night is open to all abilities. Simply complete a minimum of 5k at your own pace, whenever and wherever you want within the time frame. Finishers will get their hands on a unique medal.
Mon, 28 Oct 2024
United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 amInternational Entry: 10:00 amCharity Option: 10:00 amDefer to 2023: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£30
Charity Option
5km
£10
Defer to 2023
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k for this festive treat. Alternatively, if you're feeling up to it run, for 7 days across the 28th of October to the 3rd of November and earn all 7 medals.
The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in The Virtual Gunpowder Plod?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
When do The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7 races start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between the 28th of October and the 3rd of November to be a part of this virtual race.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Gunpowder Plod?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
