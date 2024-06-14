The Tsunami Ocean Trails return for 2024, with a range of trail running options taking runners across North Devon and the Cornish coastline. With the Tsunami Ultra, Tsunami Marathon and Tsunami 16 Miles to choose from, you can expect plenty of fun as you race across clifftops and cliff trails.

The ultramarathon is 37.5 miles and starts from Westward Ho!, whilst the 26.5 mile marathon starts from Clovelly, with 2,000m of ascent for runners to tackle, and the 16 mile race begins at Hartland Quay. All races finish at Castle Bude.

These are amongst the most challenging trail runs in the South West, with wild, isolated terrain and lots of ascents and descents. Not to worry - OuterEdge checkpoints will be scattered along the routes, keeping you stocked with supplies to get you through to the finish.