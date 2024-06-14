Tsunami Ocean Trails
Tsunami Ocean Trails
£42 - £62
About
Tackle your next adventure with some of the toughest trails in the rugged South West in this grueling but rewarding trail series. This epic event takes trail running to the next level with scenic routes tracing Cornish clifftops and coastal trails.
Ultra Marathon, Marathon and 16 Mile
Sat, 15 Jun 2024
The Wharf, United Kingdom
4.9(25 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
The Castle Bude, The Wharf, Bude EX23 8LG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
Ultra Marathon: 7:00 amMarathon: 9:00 am16 Mile: 10:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Tsunami Ocean Trails
Ultra Marathon
37mi
£60 - £62
Marathon
26.2mi
£50 - £52
16 Mile
16mi
£42 - £44
Route information
The Tsunami Ocean Trails return for 2024, with a range of trail running options taking runners across North Devon and the Cornish coastline. With the Tsunami Ultra, Tsunami Marathon and Tsunami 16 Miles to choose from, you can expect plenty of fun as you race across clifftops and cliff trails.
The ultramarathon is 37.5 miles and starts from Westward Ho!, whilst the 26.5 mile marathon starts from Clovelly, with 2,000m of ascent for runners to tackle, and the 16 mile race begins at Hartland Quay. All races finish at Castle Bude.
These are amongst the most challenging trail runs in the South West, with wild, isolated terrain and lots of ascents and descents. Not to worry - OuterEdge checkpoints will be scattered along the routes, keeping you stocked with supplies to get you through to the finish.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Fully marked and marshalled route
- Bus transport available at an additional cost
- Bespoke Tsunami T-shirt available to purchase
- Well-stocked checkpoints
- First Aid
- ITRA points for ultra and marathon runners (3 & 2)
How to get there
The Castle Bude, The Wharf, Bude EX23 8LG, UK
By Car
If travelling by car please follow directions to the following location: The Castle Bude, The Wharf, Bude EX23 8LG, UK
Bus Transfer
Bus transport to start of each race from Castle Bude, must be purchased as part of your entry
Event day logistics
07:00 Ultra starts
09:00 Marathon starts
10:45 Hartland Quay starts
First Aid
First aid will be available throughout the course and at HQ.
Age Requirements
Participants must be 21 years or older on race day to compete in the Tsunami Ultra and 18 years or older to compete in the Tsunami Marathon and 16 Miler.
Compulsory Kit
- Capacity to carry 1 litre of water and a collapsible cup or spare bottle
- Waterproof jacket
- Whistle
- Mobile phone with stored numbers for Race Directors and Medical Director
- Emergency food
- ‘Foil’ survival blanket
- Trail shoes
FAQs
Is there a service that can take my bags at the Tsunami Ocean Trails?
Yes, you can organise for the bus transfer on the day to take your bags back to the start/finish line.
I'm a little nervous that I will lose the trail, will the Tsunami Ocean Trails be well marked?
Yes, coloured markers will be set up all the way along the route. Especially after intersections, there will be signage posted to ensure that runners stay on the right track. South West Coast Path acorn symbols will also help guide you through the race. You should not have to look too far ahead to see the marked route.
Are there bus transports available at the Tsunami Ocean Trails?
Yes, there are bus transports for varying prices for all the races except the Tsunami 24.
Reviews
4.9
25 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
