All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Half Marathons
ChevronRight
Scotland
ChevronRight
Glasgow
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Glasgow

4 events found
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
Booking perks
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Booked 33 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star3.8

(82 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Glasgow Epic Trail

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Glasgow

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(91 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Location

Motherwell

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧