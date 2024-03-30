Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Chicago
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
5. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
7. CNB Oak Forest Fleadh 5K
Oak Forest, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
8. St. Patrick's Day 5K
Orland Park, Illinois
5k
Wednesday, 20 Mar 2024
9. Glowing with Pride
Chicago, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
10. March4Meg 5k Fun Walk
Evergreen Park, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
11. Run Show USA
Rosemont, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. Run for the Dogs - Glenview
Glenview, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
13. D105 Foundation DASH
Countryside, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
14. BT5K Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
15. Good Life Race
Oak Park, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
16. Chicago Federation of Labor May Day 5k
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. HOH5K Run/Walk benefitting the D28 Homer O. Harvey Scholarship Fund
Northbrook, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
18. Run for Health
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Thursday, 9 May 2024
19. St. Alexander 5K Raider Run/Walk
Palos Heights, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
20. NIGHT NATION RUN - CHICAGO
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
21. Run for 102 Race to the Finish
La Grange, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
22. LVRC Race for Peace
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
23. Palos Park Doggie Dash
Palos Park, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
24. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
25. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
26. Ridge Run 2024
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
27. Ice Cream Chase 5K
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
28. Food Pantry Fun Run 5k
Skokie, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
29. Run for the Zoo 2024
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
30. 5K Run / Walk for Veterans
Gary, Indiana
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
31. Flag Day 5K & 1-Mile Young Run
Orland Hills, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
32. Hustle for the Heroes 5K
Burbank, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
33. 3rd Annual Love's Mile Kid Run & Fox Trot 5K
Bedford Park, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
34. Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
35. Mujeres on the Run
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Thursday, 25 Jul 2024
36. PIEROGI 5K STUMBLE
Whiting, Indiana
5k
Thursday, 1 Aug 2024
37. Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
38. Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K Walk/Run/Bike-Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of IL (one race four locations simulantaneously)
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
39. Skokie's Backlot Dash 5K and 1/2 Mile Youth Color Run
Skokie, Illinois
5k and more
Thursday, 29 Aug 2024
40. Race Judicata 2024
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
41. Ana Banana 5k & Fun Run
Skokie, Illinois
5k and more
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
42. Miles for Manufacturing 5k and 1 Mile Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
43. 2024 Lemons of Love Pink Lemonade 5K Run/Walk
Mount Prospect, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
44. Rotary Run Charity Classic
Hinsdale, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
45. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
46. Rosehill Cemetery 'Crypt' 5K Run/Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
47. Polish Independence Run
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
48. Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 5k