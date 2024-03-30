All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
Illinois
Chicago
5k Runs in Chicago

Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

5. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
CNB Oak Forest Fleadh 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

7. CNB Oak Forest Fleadh 5K

Oak Forest, Illinois

5k

St. Patrick's Day 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

8. St. Patrick's Day 5K

Orland Park, Illinois

5k

Glowing with Pride

Wednesday, 20 Mar 2024

9. Glowing with Pride

Chicago, Illinois

5k and more

March4Meg 5k Fun Walk

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

10. March4Meg 5k Fun Walk

Evergreen Park, Illinois

5k

Run Show USA

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

11. Run Show USA

Rosemont, Illinois

5k

Run for the Dogs - Glenview

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. Run for the Dogs - Glenview

Glenview, Illinois

5k

D105 Foundation DASH

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

13. D105 Foundation DASH

Countryside, Illinois

5k

BT5K Chicago

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

14. BT5K Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Good Life Race

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

15. Good Life Race

Oak Park, Illinois

5k and more

Chicago Federation of Labor May Day 5k

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

16. Chicago Federation of Labor May Day 5k

Chicago, Illinois

5k

HOH5K Run/Walk benefitting the D28 Homer O. Harvey Scholarship Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. HOH5K Run/Walk benefitting the D28 Homer O. Harvey Scholarship Fund

Northbrook, Illinois

5k

Run for Health

Sunday, 5 May 2024

18. Run for Health

Chicago, Illinois

5k

St. Alexander 5K Raider Run/Walk

Thursday, 9 May 2024

19. St. Alexander 5K Raider Run/Walk

Palos Heights, Illinois

5k

NIGHT NATION RUN - CHICAGO

Saturday, 11 May 2024

20. NIGHT NATION RUN - CHICAGO

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Run for 102 Race to the Finish

Saturday, 11 May 2024

21. Run for 102 Race to the Finish

La Grange, Illinois

5k and more

LVRC Race for Peace

Saturday, 18 May 2024

22. LVRC Race for Peace

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Palos Park Doggie Dash

Saturday, 18 May 2024

23. Palos Park Doggie Dash

Palos Park, Illinois

5k and more

Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

24. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

25. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ridge Run 2024

Monday, 27 May 2024

26. Ridge Run 2024

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k and more

Ice Cream Chase 5K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

27. Ice Cream Chase 5K

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Food Pantry Fun Run 5k

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

28. Food Pantry Fun Run 5k

Skokie, Illinois

5k

Run for the Zoo 2024

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

29. Run for the Zoo 2024

Chicago, Illinois

10k, 5k and more

5K Run / Walk for Veterans

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

30. 5K Run / Walk for Veterans

Gary, Indiana

5k

Flag Day 5K & 1-Mile Young Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

31. Flag Day 5K & 1-Mile Young Run

Orland Hills, Illinois

5k and more

Hustle for the Heroes 5K

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

32. Hustle for the Heroes 5K

Burbank, Illinois

5k

3rd Annual Love's Mile Kid Run & Fox Trot 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

33. 3rd Annual Love's Mile Kid Run & Fox Trot 5K

Bedford Park, Illinois

5k and more

Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

34. Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Mujeres on the Run

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

35. Mujeres on the Run

Chicago, Illinois

5k

PIEROGI 5K STUMBLE

Thursday, 25 Jul 2024

36. PIEROGI 5K STUMBLE

Whiting, Indiana

5k

Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash

Thursday, 1 Aug 2024

37. Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash

Chicago, Illinois

10k, 5k

Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K Walk/Run/Bike-Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of IL (one race four locations simulantaneously)

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

38. Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K Walk/Run/Bike-Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of IL (one race four locations simulantaneously)

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Skokie's Backlot Dash 5K and 1/2 Mile Youth Color Run

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

39. Skokie's Backlot Dash 5K and 1/2 Mile Youth Color Run

Skokie, Illinois

5k and more

Race Judicata 2024

Thursday, 29 Aug 2024

40. Race Judicata 2024

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Ana Banana 5k & Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

41. Ana Banana 5k & Fun Run

Skokie, Illinois

5k and more

Miles for Manufacturing 5k and 1 Mile Walk

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

42. Miles for Manufacturing 5k and 1 Mile Walk

Chicago, Illinois

5k and more

2024 Lemons of Love Pink Lemonade 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

43. 2024 Lemons of Love Pink Lemonade 5K Run/Walk

Mount Prospect, Illinois

5k

Rotary Run Charity Classic

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

44. Rotary Run Charity Classic

Hinsdale, Illinois

10k, 5k and more

Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

45. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Rosehill Cemetery 'Crypt' 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

46. Rosehill Cemetery 'Crypt' 5K Run/Walk

Chicago, Illinois

5k

Polish Independence Run

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

47. Polish Independence Run

Chicago, Illinois

10k, 5k

Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

48. Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 5k

