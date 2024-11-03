Early bird price release!
Early bird entry - ends soon
Birmingham 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
1 / 8
£10
EARLY BIRD PRICE
LIMITED TIME OFFER
5 +
Birmingham 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 4 times in the last week
Price increases soon
£10 - £25
4.6
Booked 4 times in the last week
About
This family-friendly run filled with laughter, fancy dress and fake moustaches is an event you won't want to miss. All finisher's will earn a bespoke medal, and there will even be bonus medals for the best dressed and fastest MoBro and MoSista. Come along for the positive vibes and post-race sweets.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
View details
Sun, 3 Nov 2024
View logistics
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
View location
4.6(74 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Sutton Park Cafe, The Town Gate, Park Rd, The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, Sutton Coldfield B73 6BU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am5k: 10:00 am1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Birmingham 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating Terrain: Paths / Trails One lap = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Experience the varied wildlife and nature of the scenic Sutton Park, one of Europe's largest urban parks, in this MoRun course. The undulating route has a mix between trail running and off-road paths. The course is suitable for both buggy running and wheelchair users. There will be marshals on the route and markers for each kilometre.
The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two laps and the half marathon has an initial 1.1k loop before 4 full laps.
Organiser route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Sutton Park Cafe, The Town Gate, Park Rd, The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, Sutton Coldfield B73 6BU, UKGet full directions
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
Parking is available in the park via the Town Gate entrance. On Sundays (race day), parking will cost £2.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch.
You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Birmingham MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation to enter the Birmingham MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags during the Birmingham MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Am I allowed to wear headphones for the Birmingham MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Birmingham MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however as its partly run along trails, off-road running buggies are recommended.
Is the Birmingham MoRun course suitable for a wheelchair?
Yes, absolutely, this event is suitable for wheelchair users!
Can I run the Birmingham MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Reviews
4.6
74 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
Early bird entry - ends soon
Early bird entry - ends soon
Price increases soon
£10 - £25