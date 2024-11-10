Early bird price release!
Bristol 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
18 +
Bristol 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
£10 - £20
4.5
About
Join in this family favourite in the Bristol MoRun. With mini 1.5k, 5k, and 10k events on offer, and fancy dress and fake moustaches encouraged, this event is fun for all. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
1.5k Mini MoRun, 10k and 5k
Sun, 10 Nov 2024
Long Ashton, United Kingdom
4.5(35 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Ashton Court Estate, Long Ashton, Bristol BS41 9JN, UK
Start times
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
1.5k Mini MoRun: 10:30 am10k: 11:05 am5k: 11:05 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Bristol 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
10k
10km
2 Loops
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Hilly
Terrain: Paths - Trail
One laps = 5k
Terrain: Paths - Trail
One laps = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Ashton Court is a stunning location for this scenic MoRun. This a mixed-terrain course with trail running and paths, and goes through the woods of Ashton Court is particularly hilly between the 1st and 3rd kilometre. There are some muddy sections.
The route is suitable for buggy runners but not for wheelchairs. After 3km, at the top of the hill, runners of the 5k race will turn right, while 10k runners go left and do an extra section to add distance. There will be marshals, signposts, and water stations on the route.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Ashton Court Estate, Long Ashton, Bristol BS41 9JN, UK
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
If you are driving to the event, please leave the main car park available to others and use the Church Lodge Carpark instead. This car park costs £2.
Event day logistics
09:00 Registration opens
10:45 Adults Fancy Dress competition
11:00 Remembrance Silence
11:05 5k & 10k races start
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Age Restrictions
There are age restrictions for each race in this event, which are as follows:
- 10k - 15 and over
- 5k - 11 and over
- 1.5k - Between 3-12
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is there somewhere I can leave my bags while I run the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation in order to enter the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run with a buggy during the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however as its partly run along trails, off-road running buggies are recommended.
Is the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun course suitable for a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, the course is not suitable for wheelchair users.
Can I run the Bristol 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I wear headphones at the Bristol 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
4.5
35 reviews
