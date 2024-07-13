London 10k 2024

This is a flat, fast route where you can make the most of competing on a completely closed course. This is a prime opportunity to hunt down a PB if you're after one.

Participants will head off down Piccadilly, before looping north up Regents Street. Through Pall Mall, you'll run past St James's Palace, then heading east Towards Trafalgar Square. A beautiful stretch along the river at Embankment culminates at Westminster Bridge, and you'll finish off the race down Whitehall, after looping around Parliament Square.

As you race along the course there will be a variety of music every 450m ranging from reggae/funk to disco.

The route map for 2024 will be confirmed in the months leading up to race day.

Wheelchair Friendly

This flat, paved course is great for wheelchair athletes!