London Landmarks Half Marathon

This is not your average half marathon. With cultural landmarks and heritage spots galore this will likely be one of the most scenic half marathons you ever run.

The race starts on Pall Mall, finishes by Whitehall and has fabulous views of London’s most iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

The half marathon will be run on closed flat roads and there is a definite chance for a PB.