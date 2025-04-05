London Landmarks Half Marathon
London Landmarks Half Marathon
About
Launch into spring with this hugely popular London half marathon. The course will have you flying by landmarks including St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and Big Ben, to the tune of cheering supporters. Come for the music on the route and to see the city in a new light.
Half Marathon
Sun, 6 Apr 2025
London, United Kingdom
4.5(5 Reviews)
The event experience
🎉
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1, UK
Start times
Sunday, 6 Apr 2025
Half Marathon: 9:20 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for London Landmarks Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Route information
This is not your average half marathon. With cultural landmarks and heritage spots galore this will likely be one of the most scenic half marathons you ever run.
The race starts on Pall Mall, finishes by Whitehall and has fabulous views of London’s most iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.
The half marathon will be run on closed flat roads and there is a definite chance for a PB.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Running Vest
- Half Marathon Training Pack & Advice
- Fundraising Pack
- Chip timed results
- Fundraising Materials
- Support from our team until the big day and beyond
- Finisher's medal
- Historical activations
- Musical performances
How to get there
Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1, UK
The Start Line will be on Pall Mall and the Finish Line will be on Whitehall.
Runners are advised to travel to the start line via public transport. Please leave plenty of extra time for your journey as there are over 14,000 runners who will all be travelling at a similar time.
The closest stations are Charing Cross, Piccadilly Circus, Green Park and Westminster.
Event day logistics
09:20 First start wave
10:40 Last start wave
14:40 Cut-off time
Start Waves
Runners will be set off in start waves, which will be communicated to entrants prior to race day. Waves will start at 9:20am and finish at 10:40am.
Race Packs
Race packs will be sent to all participants approximately 2 weeks before the event. There will not be anything to collect on the day.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 or older to take part in the event.
Cut-off Time
After 4 hours the roads will open again and runners will be asked to move to the pavement to complete the race, this means runners must be able to complete the distance within this time.
Pacers
There will be pacers at the event across a variety of speeds.
Fancy Dress
You are welcome to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon in fancy dress. Please make sure that
FAQs
How do I enter the London Landmarks Half?
There are approx 14,000 places in the LLHM. You can either enter the public ballot in June and if you're successful you’ll be notified by email, or you can get a place with a charity. The main ballot is very popular and is usually open for a week. There's also a second chance ballot, where the organiser can reallocate any unwanted places from the first ballot so it's worth keeping an eye on your email.
Can I wear headphones while I run at the London Landmarks Half?
Headphones and earphones are strongly discouraged, not just to help reduce accidents but there will be lots of on route entertainment that you won't want to miss.
Is the London Landmarks Half Marathon flat?
LLHM is very flat, and run along closed-roads. Expect lots of iconic sights along the route.
How old do I have to be to race in the London Landmarks Half Marathon?
You will have to be at least 17 years old on race day.
Will there be a bag drop at the London Landmarks Half Marathon?
Yes, there will be a bag drop, and more information will be available closer to event day.
Reviews
4.5
5 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds