About
Get involved in one of the biggest and most epic bike trips in the UK. Starting off in the capital, you'll begin a fantastic 54-mile journey to Brighton's iconic beachfront. This is sure to be an unforgettable ride!
Sun, 16 Jun 2024
London, United Kingdom
4(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Where and when
Location
Clapham Common, Clapham Common, Windmill Dr, London SW4 9DE, UK
Start times
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
London to Brighton Cycle: 6:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for London to Brighton Cycle
London to Brighton Cycle
54mi
Route information
Covering 54 miles from southwest London to Brighton's beachfront, this is Europe's oldest charity bike ride. Open to all abilities, take in an incredible atmosphere and some amazing views as you cycle.
The route starts from Clapham Common and heads out of London, weaving along quiet country lanes through Mitcham, Carshalton, Chipstead, Banstead and Haywards Heath. Then riders will conquer Ditchling Beacon, a mile-long climb to the top of the South Downs where you'll get panoramic views and a water break.
From the Beacon, you'll cycle downhill and follow the last few miles of the course onto Brighton's iconic seafront.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Rest stops
- Fundraising support and advice
- Complimentary BHF Cycling Jersey when you fundraise £350+
- Mechanical and medical support
How to get there
Clapham Common, Clapham Common, Windmill Dr, London SW4 9DE, UKGet full directions
Parking & Public transport
There is limited parking in the area surrounding the start in Clapham, so it is strongly advised you take public transport to the race. The nearest overground station is Clapham North. Bear in mind bikes are not permitted on the Underground.
Bike and coach transport will be on offer from Brighton back the start which you can book once you have confirmed your place.
Event day logistics
06:00 Start opens
09:30 Start closes
Start times are allocated based on your cycling ability and the time you stated at the time of registration that it would take you to complete the event.
FAQs
How fit do I need to be for the BHF London to Brighton Cycle?
This event is definitely challenging but more than achievable. Entrants definitely need to get out on their bike and train for this epic event.
Will there be mechanics on route at the BHF London to Brighton Cycle?
Absolutely! Friendly mechanics will be at the water stops, lunch stop and roaming along the route to help out with any difficulties you have during the ride. Please bring a puncture repair kit with you and any spare parts you think you may need to ensure as smooth a ride as possible.
Are there toilets on route at the BHF London to Brighton Cycle?
There will be portable toilets at the water stops, lunch stop, and at the finish in Brighton.
How old do I have to be to take part in the BHF London to Brighton Cycle?
All participants must be 16 and over, with everyone under 18 requiring parental consent. Either contact the organiser to get a consent form, or send a signed letter of consent directly to the organiser.
Reviews
4.0
3 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Challenging course