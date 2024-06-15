London to Brighton Cycle

Covering 54 miles from southwest London to Brighton's beachfront, this is Europe's oldest charity bike ride. Open to all abilities, take in an incredible atmosphere and some amazing views as you cycle.

The route starts from Clapham Common and heads out of London, weaving along quiet country lanes through Mitcham, Carshalton, Chipstead, Banstead and Haywards Heath. Then riders will conquer Ditchling Beacon, a mile-long climb to the top of the South Downs where you'll get panoramic views and a water break.

From the Beacon, you'll cycle downhill and follow the last few miles of the course onto Brighton's iconic seafront.