Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k
£22 - £24
About
Get yourself down to Stamfordham for this summer evening 10k. It's the perfect way to break up the working week and get moving. All abilities are welcome to take part and take home that all-important finisher's medal.
10k
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
4(4 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Newcastle upon Tyne NE18 0QT, UK
Start times
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
10k: 7:30 pm
Event summary
10k
10km
£22 - £24
Route information
The Stamfordham 10k race is a captivating rural run that loops through the picturesque neighbourhoods of Dalton and Dissington. This idyllic route is on a largely flat course with some steady inclines and a downhill 1k to the finish.
Starting from Stamfordham, the route heads towards Cheeseburn Grange for the first kilometre, and then across to Dalton and Dissington. The 4k mark will see you head northwards and then towards Heugh, before looping back into Stamfordham to finish at the village hall.
Course Records
- Men's record: 33:55
- Women's record: 40:42
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Individual and team prizes
- Chip-timing
- Water station
- Toilets
- Bag drop
- Distance markers
How to get there
Parking
You'll be able to park on the Village Green or at the cricket pavilion.
Event day logistics
18:00 - 19:00 Registration
19:30 10k starts
More detailed race instructions and information will be emailed to participants 3 days before the event.
Race Packs
All race packs including numbers and chips must be collected on the day from race HQ. Nothing will be sent out in advance to participants.
On the Day Entries
Entries will be accepted on the day before 19:00, but will cost £5 extra.
Cut-Off Times
As a guideline, runners should aim to finish their 10k in under 1 hour 30 minutes.
Registration
Registration will take place at the Cricket Pavillion where you will collect your race packs.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 15 and older to enter the 10k.
FAQs
Can I run with a buggy at the Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k?
No, buggies are not permitted during this race due to UK Athletics guidelines.
When do I receive my race pack for the Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k?
Run Nation do not send out race packs. All runners should collect their number and race timing chip at the event, on the day. Details are emailed to runners before the race and are also shown on the event information section of the website.
Are there any age requirements for the Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k?
Yes, all runners must be at least 15 years old to run this 10k.
Reviews
4.0
4 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Well organized
Great parking
£22 - £24